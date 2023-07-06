Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1

Today's show also included performances from Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, and Wicked.
Today, July 6, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.
Today's performances included Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, and Wicked. See photos from today's show below!
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.
**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Broadway In Bryant Park 106.7 LiteFM 2023
The Yuan Shang International Academy Choir Presented by Taiwan Tourism Bureau
The Yuan Shang International Academy Choir Presented by Taiwan Tourism Bureau
The Yuan Shang International Academy Choir Presented by Taiwan Tourism Bureau
Bonnie Milligan and Colleen Fitzpatrick
Steve Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Colleen Fitzpatrick, Miguel Gil, Olivia Hardy, Nina White Fernell Hogan and Michael Iskander
Steve Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Colleen Fitzpatrick and Miguel Gil
Colleen Fitzpatrick and Miguel Gil
Michael Iskander, Miguel Gil, Fernell Hogan, Olivia Hardy, Steve Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Colleen Fitzpatrick and Nina White
Kim Exum and Daughter
Kim Exum and Noah Marlowe
Kim Exum and Noah Marlowe
Kim Exum
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz
Raena White, TyNia Brandon, Jarvis B. Manning, Angie Schworer and Jenny Hill
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning
Jarvis B. Manning and Kevin Del Aguila
Raena White, TyNia Brandon, Jarvis B. Manning, Angie Schworer and Jenny Hill
Kevin Del Aguila, Jarvis B. Manning, Kayla Pecchioni, Julius Williams, Ian Campayno, Angie Schworer, TyNia Brandon, Jenny Hill and Raena White
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning
Kayla Pecchioni, Jenny Hill, Jarvis B. Manning, Ian Campayno, TyNia Brandon, Kevin Del Aguila, Raena White, Angie Schworer and Julius Williams
