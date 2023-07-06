Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1

Today's show also included performances from Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, and Wicked.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Today, July 6, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's performances included Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, and Wicked. See photos from today's show below!

Full 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Broadway In Bryant Park 106.7 LiteFM 2023

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Helen Little

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Helen Little

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Uma Paranjpe

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Uma Paranjpe

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
The Yuan Shang International Academy Choir Presented by Taiwan Tourism Bureau

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
The Yuan Shang International Academy Choir Presented by Taiwan Tourism Bureau

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
The Yuan Shang International Academy Choir Presented by Taiwan Tourism Bureau

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Miguel Gil

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Nina White

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Olivia Hardy and Nina White

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Bonnie Milligan and Colleen Fitzpatrick

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Colleen Fitzpatrick

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Colleen Fitzpatrick

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Miguel Gil

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Steve Boyer and Alli Mauzey

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Steve Boyer and Alli Mauzey

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Steve Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Colleen Fitzpatrick, Miguel Gil, Olivia Hardy, Nina White Fernell Hogan and Michael Iskander

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Steve Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Colleen Fitzpatrick and Miguel Gil

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Colleen Fitzpatrick and Miguel Gil

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Michael Iskander, Miguel Gil, Fernell Hogan, Olivia Hardy, Steve Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Colleen Fitzpatrick and Nina White

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum and Daughter

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Noah Marlowe

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum and Noah Marlowe

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum and Noah Marlowe

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Noah Marlowe

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Noah Marlowe

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kim Exum

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
McKenzie Kurtz

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
McKenzie Kurtz

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
McKenzie Kurtz

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
McKenzie Kurtz

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Alyssa Fox

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Jordan Litz

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Alyssa Fox

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Jordan Litz and Alyssa Fox

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Jordan Litz and Alyssa Fox

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Jordan Litz and Alyssa Fox

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Alyssa Fox

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Alyssa Fox

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kevin Del Aguila

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Jarvis B. Manning

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Raena White, TyNia Brandon, Jarvis B. Manning, Angie Schworer and Jenny Hill

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Jarvis B. Manning and Kevin Del Aguila

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kayla Pecchioni

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kayla Pecchioni

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Raena White, TyNia Brandon, Jarvis B. Manning, Angie Schworer and Jenny Hill

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kevin Del Aguila, Jarvis B. Manning, Kayla Pecchioni, Julius Williams, Ian Campayno, Angie Schworer, TyNia Brandon, Jenny Hill and Raena White

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kevin Del Aguila and Jarvis B. Manning

Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Take The Stage For Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Kayla Pecchioni, Jenny Hill, Jarvis B. Manning, Ian Campayno, TyNia Brandon, Kevin Del Aguila, Raena White, Angie Schworer and Julius Williams



