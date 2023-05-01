Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
Photos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on Broadway

May. 01, 2023  

See photos of Julianne Hough visitng Six on Broadway below!

SIX opened October 3, 2021, and won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The Broadway cast features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kristina Leopold, and Aubrey Matalon as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Julianne Hough, Nadia Thomas, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones

Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Julianne Hough, Nadia Thomas, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones

Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Ari Phillips, Julianne Hough, Adi Phillips and Katherine Hough, Nadia Thomas, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones

Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Ari Phillips, Julianne Hough, Adi Phillips and Katherine Hough, Nadia Thomas, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones

Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Ari Phillips, Julianne Hough, Adi Phillips and Katherine Hough, Nadia Thomas, Zoe Jensen,Taylor Iman Jones and The Ladies in Waiting Band





