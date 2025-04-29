Photos: Jordan Fisher as Christian in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Fisher joins Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Boy George as Harold Zidler, Andy Karl as The Duke of Monroth, and more.
New production photos are now available for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, featuring Jordan Fisher as Christian. Fisher joins Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Boy George as Harold Zidler, Andy Karl as The Duke of Monroth, Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago, and André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec. Hailee Kaleem Wright is the Satine Alternate.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer
Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer
Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer
The Lady Ms