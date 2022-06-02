Photos: Jordan Donica Returns to the Role of 'Raoul' in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Jordan Donica returned to the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in the role of Raoul. Mr. Donica previously made his Broadway debut in the role June 13, 2016 - January 28, 2017.

Since appearing in PHANTOM, he's gone on to appear in leading roles in My Fair Lady on Broadway and Hamilton on national tour, and currently stars as Jordan Chase in the CW series "Charmed."

Mr. Donica was the first Black actor to play the role of Raoul on Broadway.

He now joins PHANTOM leading lady Emilie Kouatchou, who, last October, became the first Black actor to play the role of Christine.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy