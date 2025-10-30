Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TIME recently hosted its fourth annual TIME100 Next Gala, celebrating TIME’s list of 100 rising stars who are defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, and more at Current in New York City. The event included appearances from Broadway luminaries inclduing Tony Award-winner Kara Young, Helen J. Shen, and Wicked: For Good star Jonathan Bailey.

The 2025 TIME100 Next Gala featured honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, including Jonathan Bailey, Tramell Tillman, Lainey Wilson, Nomzamo Mbatha, a special musical performance by Tate McRae, and remarks by TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and TIME editor in chief Sam Jacobs.

Members of the 2025 TIME100 list that attended the gala include: Tate McRae, Jonathan Bailey, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Tramell Tillman, Lainey Wilson, Jack Quaid, Meghann Fahy, Manny Jacinto, Allison Ellsworth, Monica Barbaro, Maggie Kang, Kara Young, Katey Rusch, April Koh, Miles Caton, Shayne Coplan, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Damson Idris, Alex Bruesewitz, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Fuerza Regida, Irfaan Ali, Lina Ghotmeh, Layla Zaidane, Sara Ziff, David Fajgenbaum, Sophia Kianni, Shreya Murthy, Helen J. Shen, Sanaz Toossi, Kartik Kumra, Ray Allensworth, Rose Njeri Tunguru, Byron Donalds, Efrén Olivares, Charles Hua, Andrew Miller, Emi Mahmoud, Ashleigh Shanti, Dara Eskridge, Susan Clark, Susan Bullman, Hannah Fried, Laney Crowell, Fatoumata Ba, Nomzano Mbatha, Daniel Swain, Shantanu Agarwal, Marshall Hatch Jr., Issa Amro, Elliston Berry, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Neil Vora, Arjav Ezekiel, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Nina Gualinga, Brandon Sorbom, Emi Mahmoud, Tadáskía, Casey Smith, Menaka Gopinath, and more.

The 2025 TIME100 Next list, an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, was revealed on September 30. Explore the full list at time.com/collections/time100-next-2025/ and see the issue’s three covers here.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME