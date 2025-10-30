 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala

TIME recently hosted its fourth annual TIME100 Next Gala, celebrating TIME’s list of 100 rising stars who are defining the next generation.

By: Oct. 30, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

TIME recently hosted its fourth annual TIME100 Next Gala, celebrating TIME’s list of 100 rising stars who are defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, and more at Current in New York City. The event included appearances from Broadway luminaries inclduing Tony Award-winner Kara Young, Helen J. Shen, and Wicked: For Good star Jonathan Bailey.

The 2025 TIME100 Next Gala featured honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, including Jonathan Bailey, Tramell Tillman, Lainey Wilson, Nomzamo Mbatha, a special musical performance by Tate McRae, and remarks by TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and TIME editor in chief Sam Jacobs. 

Members of the 2025 TIME100 list that attended the gala include: Tate McRae, Jonathan Bailey, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Tramell Tillman, Lainey Wilson, Jack Quaid, Meghann Fahy, Manny Jacinto, Allison Ellsworth, Monica Barbaro, Maggie Kang, Kara Young, Katey Rusch, April Koh, Miles Caton, Shayne Coplan, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Damson Idris, Alex Bruesewitz, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Fuerza Regida, Irfaan Ali, Lina Ghotmeh, Layla Zaidane, Sara Ziff, David Fajgenbaum, Sophia Kianni, Shreya Murthy, Helen J. Shen, Sanaz Toossi, Kartik Kumra, Ray Allensworth, Rose Njeri Tunguru, Byron Donalds, Efrén Olivares, Charles Hua, Andrew Miller, Emi Mahmoud, Ashleigh Shanti, Dara Eskridge, Susan Clark, Susan Bullman, Hannah Fried, Laney Crowell, Fatoumata Ba, Nomzano Mbatha, Daniel Swain, Shantanu Agarwal, Marshall Hatch Jr., Issa Amro, Elliston Berry, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Neil Vora, Arjav Ezekiel, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Nina Gualinga, Brandon Sorbom, Emi Mahmoud, Tadáskía, Casey Smith, Menaka Gopinath, and more.  

The 2025 TIME100 Next list, an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, was revealed on September 30. Explore the full list at time.com/collections/time100-next-2025/ and see the issue’s three covers here.

 Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Susan Bullman

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Teyana Taylor

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Laney Crowell

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Sai De Silva

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Arjav Ezekiel and Tracey Malechek-Ezekiel

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Shea Marie

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Miles Caton

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Swayam Bhatia

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Manny Jacinto

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Maura Higgins

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Helen J Shen

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Teyana Taylor and Becky G

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Lainey Wilson

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Tramell Tillman

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Allison Ellsworth and Laney Crowell

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Maura Higgins, Dan Macsai and Nomzamo Mbatha

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Jessica Sibley, CEO, TIME and Dan Macsai

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Shayne Coplan

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Dara Eskridge

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Byron Donalds

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Issa Amro

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Fatoumata Bâ

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Sanaz Toossi

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Sara Ziff

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Becky G

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Haley Kalil

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Marshall Hatch Jr.

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Haley Kalil and Erin Lichy

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Haley Kalil

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Isan Elba

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Rose Njeri Tunguru

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Meghann Fahy

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Shreya Murthy

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Layla Zaidane

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Melanie Sutrathad

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Amanda Hirsch

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Monica Barbaro

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Lainey Wilson

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Casey Smith and Katey Rusch

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Miles Caton

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Becky G

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Tramell Tillman

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Kara Young

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Hallie Batchelder

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Lainey Wilson

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Andrew Miller

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Lina Ghotmeh

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Jack Quaid

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Elliston Berry

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Allison Ellsworth

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
David Fajgenbaum

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Nomzamo Mbatha

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Maggie Kang and Radford Sechrist

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
April Koh

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
2025 TIME100 Next Event at The Current at Chelsea Piers

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Vanessa Young and Kara Young

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Lainey Wilson and Laney Crowell

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Bec

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Lina Ghotmeh

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Tate McRae

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Helen J Shen

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Jessica Sibley

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Ray Allensworth

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Isan Elba

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Alex Bruesewitz and Bella Golden

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Damson Idris

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Tadáskia

Photos: Jonathan Bailey, Kara Young, Helen J. Shen and More Attend TIME100 Next Gala Image
Manny Jacinto


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos