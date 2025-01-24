News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Joey Fatone Meets the Press For Broadway Run in & JULIET

Fatone will appear in the company for six weeks, through March 16, 2025.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

NSYNC star Joey Fatone took his first bow in & Juliet earlier this week. Fatone, who plays "Lance" in the hit musical comedy, is in the company for six weeks, through March 16, 2025. He recently met with the press to chat about his run in the show. Check out photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: MYSTIC PIZZA Stars Hang at a Pizza Joint Before Paper Mill Playhouse Run
Photos: ENGLISH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Listen: 'Satan Pulls the Strings' Released From SWEPT AWAY
Video: JoJo Reveals She is Working on Developing an Original Musical

& Juliet marks Joey’s return to Broadway after more than 20 years – he made his Broadway debut in RENT and also starred in Little Shop of Horrors in 2003. Even though Joey is famously a member of NSYNC, he sings two Backstreet Boys songs in & Juliet, along with additional Max Martin-penned songs by Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the
Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It’s Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos