Photos: & JULIET Sings Carols For A Cure

The Cast of & Juliet came to record their version of “Happy Days” with a new arrangement by Haley Bennett.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it.

 

The Cast of & Juliet came to record their version of “Happy Days” with a new arrangement by Haley Bennett

 

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023" is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

 

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company  is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

Once again this recording is Produced by Lynn Pinto and Engineered by Andros Rodriguez.

Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  “Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

The recording this year will be released in December.

 

 

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

& Juliet
Veronica Otim

& Juliet
Nicholas Edwards

& Juliet
Ava Noble

& Juliet
Haley Bennett (Arranger)

& Juliet
Daniel J. Maldonado

& Juliet
Nicholas Edwards

& Juliet
Daniel J. Maldonado

& Juliet
Veronica Otim

& Juliet
Ava Noble

& Juliet
Veronica Otim, Nicholas Edwards, Daniel J. Maldonado, Haley Bennett and Ava Noble

& Juliet
Lynn Pinto (Producer) and Andros Rodriguez (Engineer) join with Veronica Otim, Nicholas Edwards, Daniel J. Maldonado, Haley Bennett and Ava Noble

& Juliet
Veronica Otim and Ava Noble

& Juliet
Veronica Otim and Ava Noble

& Juliet
Veronica Otim, Nicholas Edwards, Ava Noble and Daniel J. Maldonado




