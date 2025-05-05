Photos: Inside the the 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, the 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed in 16 categories, with three honorary awards also bestowed. The Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball hosted by stars of stage and screen: Kandi Burruss, Lea DeLaria, Jay Ellis & Stephanie Nur, J. Harrison Ghee, Ilana Glazer, Maya Hawke, and Alaska Thunderfuck. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Special honorees this year included Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Alice Childress presented by LaChanze and accepted by Dedrienne McKenzie and Nicara McKenzie, Outstanding Body of Work recipient New Federal Theatre presented by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway presented to Carol Fishman by Playwrights Horizons Artistic Director, Adam Greenfied.

The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty-Samuel, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag, Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, Karla Liriano, and Rascher Alcasid) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman directs the Lortel Awards. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Suzie Toot

Derek McLane

Eddie Korbich

J. Harrison Ghee

Jujubee

Spencer Liff

Tomas Costanza

Ashley Gordon

Kodiak Thompson

Cameron Mitchell Bell

Lagoona Bloo

Nick Adams

Kwaku Fortune, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kevin Oliver Lynch, Brenda Meaney, Nicola Murphy Dubey

Lea DeLaria

Michael Rishawn

Alaska Thunderfuck

Margo Seibert

Olivia Washington

Lakisha Michelle May

Grantham Coleman

Brooks Brantly

The company of WINE IN THE WILDERNESS

Tomas Costanza, Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon

Madison Ferris

Lauren Patten

Helen J Shen

Stacey Derosier, Jack Serio

Ben Stanton, Lucy Mackinnon

Luxx Noir London

Oana Botez and guest

Teddy Wilson, Jr.

Maya Hawke

Brian Pacelli

Philip Drennen, Marla Mindelle, Jonathan Parks-Ramage

The company of OUR CLASS

The company of DRAG THE MUSICAL

Paris Nix

Jaquez

LaChanze

Annie Parisse, Paul Sparks

The company of SUMO

Carol Fishman, Jordan Harrison, Adam Greenfield

The company of THREE HOUSES

Matt Otto

Lily Rabe

Ilana Glazer

The company of LIBERATION

Whitney White

Susannah Flood

Bess Wohl

Audrey Corsa

Stephanie Nur

Stephanie Nur, Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis

The company of BECKETT BRIEFS: FROM THE CRADLE TO THE GRAVE

Kandi Burruss, Riley Burruss

Natalie Walker

Natalie Walker, Bonnie Milligan

Casey York

The company of WE LIVE IN CAIRO

Taibi Magar, Patrick Lazour, Daniel Lazour

David Bengali

Dakota Rose, Christopher Ford

The company of MEDEA: RE-VERSED

Sarin Monae West

Andrew Scott

Douglas Lyons

Frank Wood, Kay Wood

The company of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

Oliver Butler

Marisa Tomei

Annie Tippe

Qween Jean

Jan Sport

Moises Kaufman, Amanda Gronich

