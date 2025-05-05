Photos: Inside the the 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards

Big winners included Here There Are Blueberries, Three Houses, Vanya, and more.
Just last night, the 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed in 16 categories, with three honorary awards also bestowed. The Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball hosted by stars of stage and screen: Kandi Burruss, Lea DeLaria, Jay Ellis & Stephanie Nur, J. Harrison Ghee, Ilana Glazer, Maya Hawke, and Alaska Thunderfuck. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!
Special honorees this year included Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Alice Childress presented by LaChanze and accepted by Dedrienne McKenzie and Nicara McKenzie, Outstanding Body of Work recipient New Federal Theatre presented by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway presented to Carol Fishman by Playwrights Horizons Artistic Director, Adam Greenfied.
The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty-Samuel, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag, Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, Karla Liriano, and Rascher Alcasid) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman directs the Lortel Awards. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.
The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Suzie Toot
Suzie Toot
Derek McLane
Derek McLane
Eddie Korbich
Eddie Korbich
J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee
Jujubee
Jujubee
Spencer Liff
Spencer Liff
Tomas Costanza
Tomas Costanza
Ashley Gordon
Ashley Gordon
Kodiak Thompson
Kodiak Thompson
Cameron Mitchell Bell
Cameron Mitchell Bell
Lagoona Bloo
Lagoona Bloo
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Kwaku Fortune, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kevin Oliver Lynch, Brenda Meaney, Nicola Murphy Dubey
Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria
Michael Rishawn
Michael Rishawn
Alaska Thunderfuck
Alaska Thunderfuck
Margo Seibert
Margo Seibert
Olivia Washington
Olivia Washington
Lakisha Michelle May
Lakisha Michelle May
Grantham Coleman
Grantham Coleman
Brooks Brantly
Brooks Brantly
The company of WINE IN THE WILDERNESS
Tomas Costanza, Alaska Thunderfuck, Ashley Gordon
Madison Ferris
Madison Ferris
Lauren Patten
Lauren Patten
Helen J Shen
Helen J Shen
Stacey Derosier, Jack Serio
Stacey Derosier, Jack Serio
Ben Stanton, Lucy Mackinnon
Ben Stanton, Lucy Mackinnon
Luxx Noir London
Luxx Noir London
Oana Botez and guest
Oana Botez and guest
Teddy Wilson, Jr.
Teddy Wilson, Jr.
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke
Brian Pacelli
Brian Pacelli
Philip Drennen, Marla Mindelle, Jonathan Parks-Ramage
Philip Drennen, Marla Mindelle, Jonathan Parks-Ramage
The company of OUR CLASS
The company of DRAG THE MUSICAL
Paris Nix
Paris Nix
Jaquez
Jaquez
LaChanze
LaChanze
Annie Parisse, Paul Sparks
Annie Parisse, Paul Sparks
The company of SUMO
Carol Fishman, Jordan Harrison, Adam Greenfield
The company of THREE HOUSES
Matt Otto
Matt Otto
Lily Rabe
Lily Rabe
Ilana Glazer
Ilana Glazer
The company of LIBERATION
Whitney White
Whitney White
Susannah Flood
Susannah Flood
Bess Wohl
Bess Wohl
Audrey Corsa
Audrey Corsa
Stephanie Nur
Stephanie Nur
Stephanie Nur, Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis
The company of BECKETT BRIEFS: FROM THE CRADLE TO THE GRAVE
Kandi Burruss, Riley Burruss
Kandi Burruss, Riley Burruss
Natalie Walker
Natalie Walker
Natalie Walker, Bonnie Milligan
Natalie Walker, Bonnie Milligan
Casey York
Casey York
The company of WE LIVE IN CAIRO
Taibi Magar, Patrick Lazour, Daniel Lazour
David Bengali
David Bengali
Dakota Rose, Christopher Ford
Dakota Rose, Christopher Ford
The company of MEDEA: RE-VERSED
Sarin Monae West
Sarin Monae West
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Douglas Lyons
Douglas Lyons
Frank Wood, Kay Wood
Frank Wood, Kay Wood
The company of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
The company of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
Oliver Butler
Oliver Butler
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Annie Tippe
Annie Tippe
Qween Jean
Qween Jean
Jan Sport
Jan Sport
Moises Kaufman, Amanda Gronich
Moises Kaufman, Amanda Gronich
Videos