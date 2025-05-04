2025 Lucille Lortel Awards- Full Winners List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 40thÂ Annual Lucille Lortel Awards â€“ the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway â€“ were justÂ presented at NYU Skirball. The Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

Check out a full ist of winners below!

2025 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS WINNERS:

Outstanding Play

Here There Are BlueberriesÂ **WINNER**

Produced byÂ New York Theatre Workshop and Tectonic Theater Project

Written by MoisÃ©s Kaufman and Amanda Gronich

Liberation

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company

Written by Bess Wohl

Sumo

Ma-Yi Theater Company and The Public Theater present a La Jolla Playhouse and Ma-Yi Theater Company production

Written by Lisa Sanaye Dring

The Antiquities

Produced by Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre

Written by Jordan Harrison

We Had a World

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by Joshua Harmon

Outstanding Musical

Drag: The Musical

Produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, Nicholas Kaiser, Willette & Manny Klausner, Tristan Schukraft, Janet Billig Rich, Hillary Weaver, Producer Entertainment Group, Jackie Huba, 1145 Ventures, Peter Crawford/Pieter Van Meeuwen, Bruce Robert Harris/Jack W. Batman, Drama Club, Concord Theatricals, Rob Kolson, Sarina Neer, Liesl Wilke, Daitch/Busch, and Liza Minnelli

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Tomas Costanza, Justin Andrew Honard, and Ashley Gordon

Medea: Re-Versed

Produced by Red Bull Theater and Bedlam in a co-production with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Written by Luis Quintero, Adapted from Euripides

The Big Gay Jamboree

Produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Luckychap, Jillian Robbins, Hillary Wyatt, Indian Paintbrush, Runyonland, Ashley Melone And Nick Mills, Ilana Woldenberg, Paul Wachter And Tom Werner, Ld Entertainment, Annapurna Theatre, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Madison Wells Live, Jane BergÃ¨re, Jana Bezdek And Jen Hoguet, Crooked Letter, Allie Sandler, Lloyd Tichio Productions, Winkler And Smalberg, Jennifer Lahl, Stella La Rue, Meena Harris And Jess Foung, Eastern Standard Time/Josh Altman, Wessex Grove

Book By Marla Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, Music and Lyrics by Marla Mindelle and Philip Drennen

Three HousesÂ **WINNER**

Produced by Signature Theatre Company

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Dave Malloy

We Live in Cairo

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Book, Music, and Lyrics by The Lazours

Outstanding Revival

Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre

Written by Samuel Beckett

Ghosts

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater

Written by Henrik Ibsen, with a new version by Mark O'Rowe

Hold on to Me Darling

Produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Stella La Rue, Hillary Wyatt, Richard Batchelder, Jane Bergere, Fentybaer, Lamf Protozoa, LD Entertainment, Lucille Lortel Theatre, Madison Wells Live, Oren Michels, Benjamin Nelson, Roth-Manella Productions, Cynthia Stroum, David Thomas Tao, Tom Tuft, Bruce & Peggy Wanta, Karen Brooks, Wessex Grove

Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Our ClassÂ **WINNER**

Produced by MART Foundation and Arlekin Players Theatre, in association with Jadow Productions

Written by Tadeusz SÅ‚obodzianek, Adapted by Norman Allen

Wine in the Wilderness

Produced by Classic Stage Company

Written by Alice Childress

Outstanding Solo Show

300 Paintings

Produced by Vineyard Theatre

Written and Performed by Sam Kissajukian

A Knock on the Roof

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop & piece by piece productions, in association with Under the Radar

Written and Performed by Khawla Ibraheem

VanyaÂ **WINNER**

Produced by Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kater Gordon, Roast Productions, Aleri Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Grace Street Creative, Jim Kierstead, Lucille Lortel Theatre, Tilted, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, Executive Producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins

Co-Created by Andrew Scott, Simon Stephens, Sam Yates, and Rosanna Vize, Adapted by Simon Stephens

Performed by Andrew Scott

Outstanding Director

Igor Golyak â€“Â Our ClassÂ **WINNER**

MoisÃ©s Kaufman â€“Â Here There Are Blueberries

Zhailon Levingston â€“Â Table 17

Whitney White â€“Â Liberation

Sam Yates â€“Â Vanya

Outstanding Choreographer

Connor Gallagher â€“Â The Big Gay JamboreeÂ **WINNER**

Spencer Liff â€“Â Drag: The Musical

Or Schraiber â€“Â Our Class

Lynne Taylor-Corbett â€“Â Distant Thunder

Annie Tippe â€“Â Three Houses

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Adam Driver â€“Â Hold on to Me Darling

Madison Ferris â€“Â All of Me

Susannah Flood â€“Â Liberation

Lily Rabe â€“Â Ghosts

Paul Sparks â€“Â Grangeville

Marisa Tomei â€“Â Babe

Kara Young â€“Â Table 17Â **WINNER**

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Betsy Aidem â€“Â Liberation

Stephanie Berry â€“Â Staff Meal

Ahmad Kamal â€“Â Sumo

Julia Lester â€“Â All Nighter

Michael Rishawn â€“Â Table 17Â **WINNER**

Olivia Washington â€“Â Wine in the Wilderness

Frank Wood â€“Â Hold on to Me Darling

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Marla Mindelle â€“Â The Big Gay Jamboree

J.D. Mollison â€“Â Three Houses

Mia Pak â€“Â Three Houses

Lauren Patten â€“Â The Lonely Few

Margo Seibert â€“Â Three Houses

Alaska Thunderfuck â€“Â Drag: The Musical

Sarin Monae West â€“Â Medea: Re-VersedÂ **WINNER**

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Jujubee â€“Â Drag: The Musical

Eddie Korbich â€“Â Drag: The Musical

Jacob Ming-Trent â€“Â Medea: Re-Versed

Paris Nix â€“Â The Big Gay JamboreeÂ **WINNER**

Helen J Shen â€“Â The Lonely Few

Natalie Walker â€“Â The Big Gay Jamboree

Outstanding Ensemble

Here There Are Blueberries

Scott Barrow, Nemuna Ceesay, Kathleen Chalfant, Jonathan Raviv, Erika Rose, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Charlie Thurston, Grant James Varjas

Our ClassÂ **WINNER**

Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, JosÃ© Espinosa, Tess Goldwyn, Will Manning, Stephen Ochsner, Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol, Ilia Volok, Elan Zafir

We Live in Cairo

Ali Louis Bourzgui, Drew Elhamalawy, John El-Jor, Nadina Hassan, Michael Khalid Karadsheh, Rotana Tarabzouni

Outstanding Scenic Design

dots â€“Â Three Houses

Christopher Ford and Dakota Rose â€“Â The Beastiary

Derek McLane â€“Â Here There Are Blueberries

Jan Pappelbaum â€“Â Our ClassÂ **WINNER**

Matt Saunders â€“Â Jordans

Outstanding Costume Design

Oana Botez â€“Â OrlandoÂ **WINNER**

Qween Jean â€“Â Liberation

Marco Marco â€“Â Drag: The Musical

Rodrigo MuÃ±oz â€“Â Sally & Tom

Mariko Ohigashi â€“Â Sumo

Outstanding Lighting Design

Stacey Derosier â€“Â Grangeville

Michael Gottlieb â€“Â BeckettÂ Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Tyler Micoleau â€“Â The AntiquitiesÂ **WINNER**

Ben Stanton â€“Â Table 17

Japhy Weideman â€“Â Ghosts

Outstanding Sound Design

Nick Kourtides â€“Â Travels

Fabian Obispo â€“Â SumoÂ **WINNER**

Matt Otto â€“Â All of Me

Matt Otto â€“Â Medea: Re-Versed

Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab â€“Â Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali â€“Â Here There Are BlueberriesÂ **WINNER**

David Bengali â€“Â We Live in Cairo

Eric Dunlap, Igor Golyak, and Andreea Mincic â€“Â Our Class

Hana S. Kim â€“Â Sumo

Brian Pacelli â€“Â Scarlett Dreams

HONORARY AWARDS

Playwrightsâ€™ Sidewalk Inductee: Alice Childress

Outstanding Body of Work: New Federal Theatre

Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway: Carol Fishman

Â

Â