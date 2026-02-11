Cynthia Meng Becomes First Woman to Conduct RAGTIME on Broadway

Earlier this week, Cynthia Meng, Assistant Conductor/Keyboard for Ragtime, became the first woman to conduct the show on Broadway in its three productions.

"Her artistry and leadership bring this beloved score to life, marking an important milestone in theater history," reads a caption written on an Instagram post from Lincoln Center Theater.

Ragtime is now playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Cynthia Meng is a music director and pianist. She served as a member of the music team for the the Tony- and Grammy-winning production of Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown. She has also played keyboard for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and played keyboard in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. She served as Assistant Conductor and Keyboard 3 on Back to the Future; Associate Musical Director, Associate Conductor, and Keyboard 2 for Lempicka; as well as Associate Musical Director for Dead Outlaw.

As a pianist, she has played with Lea Michele, Jason Robert Brown, Laurence O’Keefe, David Byrne, Kirstin Maldonado, and twelve-time Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi, among many others. Other favorites from the theatre realm include the FROZEN 1st National Tour, MEAN GIRLS, MOULIN ROUGE! at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, IN THE GREEN at Lincoln Center Theatre, and Shaina Taub's SUFFRAGIST.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas