Photos: Inside STEREOPHONIC's Cast Album Signing

Yesterday, the cast of the Tony Award winning Best Play, Stereophonic, had an album signing at Rough Trade in celebration of the physical release of their fan favorite cast album. The full cast was in attendance, including Grammy Award winner Will Butler and Justin Craig, who wrote the music.

Check out photos below!

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this electrifying new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.