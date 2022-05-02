Photos: Inside POTUS' Opening Night Starry Blue Carpet Arrivals
POTUS is now running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.
Just yesterday, Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, officially celebrated its opening gala at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the blue carpet arrivals!
POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Catherine Cohen
Teri Hatcher and Vanessa Williams
Suzy Nakamura, Vanessa Williams, Teri Hatcher, and Julianne Hough
Marriann Hough and daughter Julianne Hough
Stacey Sargeant and Jeremy Katz
Lion Babe Jillian Hervey
Lucas Goodman and Lion Babe Jillian Hervey
Ted Snowden, Jamie deRoy and Duffy Violante
Ari Shapiro
Set Designer Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski
Laurissa Romain
Laurissa Romain
Franklin Leonard
Ilana Levine and Dominic Fumusa
Producers Greg Nobile and Lynette Howell Taylor
Colton Ryan and Adrian Bumpas
Producer Greg Nobile, Sara Shacket and Producer Mark Shacket
Oliver Henry Roth and Grady Keefe
Producer Greg Nobile
Leah McSweeney
Tony Marion and Jarrod Millington
Thomas Laub and Ben Ahlers
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lea Michele and Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Miss Jay Alexander
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Brosnahan
Will Hochman and Emily B. Hochman
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Grady Keefe and Grant Kinsaul
Robert Joy, Henry Krieger and Ruby Joy
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan