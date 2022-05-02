Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
POTUS
Click Here for More Articles on POTUS

Photos: Inside POTUS' Opening Night Starry Blue Carpet Arrivals

POTUS is now running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

May. 2, 2022  

Just yesterday, Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, officially celebrated its opening gala at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the blue carpet arrivals!

POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Amy Poehler and Ana Gasteyer

Amy Poehler and Ana Gasteyer

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams

Catherine Cohen

Catherine Cohen

Teri Hatcher and Vanessa Williams

Teri Hatcher and Vanessa Williams

Victor Garber

Victor Garber

Julie White and Victor Garber

Suzy Nakamura, Vanessa Williams, Teri Hatcher, and Julianne Hough

Suzy Nakamura, Vanessa Williams, Teri Hatcher, and Julianne Hough

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher

Marriann Hough and daughter Julianne Hough

Marriann Hough and daughter Julianne Hough

Stacey Sargeant

Stacey Sargeant

Stacey Sargeant and Jeremy Katz

Marti Gould Cummings

Marti Gould Cummings

Nathan Lee Graham

Nathan Lee Graham

Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper and Chuck Cooper

Eddie Cooper and Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Lion Babe Jillian Hervey

Lion Babe Jillian Hervey

Lucas Goodman and Lion Babe Jillian Hervey

Ted Snowden, Jamie deRoy and Duffy Violante

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Ben Ahlers

Ben Ahlers

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Ari Shapiro

Jeannette Bayardelle

Jeannette Bayardelle

Set Designer Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski

Robert Horn

Chris Williams

Chris Williams

Douglas Lyons

Douglas Lyons

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Brian Moreland

Brian Moreland

Laurissa Romain

Laurissa Romain

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Franklin Leonard

Ilana Levine and Dominic Fumusa

Ilana Levine and Dominic Fumusa

Producers Greg Nobile and Lynette Howell Taylor

Producers Greg Nobile and Lynette Howell Taylor

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel

Katrina Lenk

Katrina Lenk

Colton Ryan and Adrian Bumpas

Colton Ryan and Adrian Bumpas

Colton Ryan

Colton Ryan

Colton Ryan and Luba Mason

Luba Mason

Producer Greg Nobile, Sara Shacket and Producer Mark Shacket

Oliver Henry Roth and Grady Keefe

Producer Greg Nobile

Producer Greg Nobile

Leah McSweeney

Leah McSweeney

Tony Marion and Jarrod Millington

Tony Marion and Jarrod Millington

Scott Pask

Thomas Laub and Ben Ahlers

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lea Michele and Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lea Michele and Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Miss Jay Alexander

Miss Jay Alexander

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Brosnahan

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Will Hochman

Will Hochman

Will Hochman and Emily B. Hochman

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Grady Keefe and Grant Kinsaul

Robert Joy, Henry Krieger and Ruby Joy

Katie Finneran and Ben Ahlers

Teri Hatcher

Rachel Dratch

Julianne Hough

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita





