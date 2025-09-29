Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now running at Irish Repertory Theatre is the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann. Directed by Matt Torney, it continues through November 9, 2025 in Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.



Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The Honey Trap was first presented as a staged reading at Irish Rep in 2024 as part of the New Works Fall Festival. Its world premiere was in 2023 with Solas Nua.