Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Rep

The Honey Trap runs through November 9, 2025.
Now running at Irish Repertory Theatre is the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann. Directed by Matt Torney, it continues through November 9, 2025 in Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.
Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.
The Honey Trap was first presented as a staged reading at Irish Rep in 2024 as part of the New Works Fall Festival. Its world premiere was in 2023 with Solas Nua.
Photo Credit: James Higgins
Matt Torney, Ciarán O'Reilly, Michael Hayden, Annabelle Zasowski, Doireann Mac Mahon, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, Samantha Mathis, Daniel Marconi, and Leo McGann
Matt Torney, Michael Hayden, Annabelle Zasowski, Doireann Mac Mahon, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, Samantha Mathis, Daniel Marconi, and Leo McGann
Michael Hayden, Annabelle Zasowski, Doireann Mac Mahon, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, Samantha Mathis, and Daniel Marconi
Patrick McEnroe, Melissa Errico, and David Staller
Nicholas Barasch and Asher Muldoon
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Ciarán O'Reilly and Bill Irwin
Amber McGinnis and Matt Torney
Molly Ranson