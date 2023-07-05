Photos: Inside Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Opening Night Celebration

The show will run through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre.
Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman is making his Broadway debut with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Directed by Adam Brace, the show will run through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre.
Expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.
Alex Edelman is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. Edelman has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "Conan," and written on shows like "The Great Indoors" (CBS) and Jenji Kohan's "Teenage Bounty Hunters" for Netflix. He is the creator of PEER GROUP - a show about young people - on Radio 4 and his special LIVE FROM THE BBC is available on Netflix internationally. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday NightSeder, a star-studded 70-minute special, posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. His comedy album "Until Now" was named one of the best comedy albums of 2020 by NPR's Bullseye. He has two differently sized feet.
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman
Jeremy O. Harris and Alex Edelman
Liz Kingsman and Alex Edelman
Alex Edelman and Billy Eichner
Nathan Lane and Krysta Rodriguez
Bee Shaffer Carrozzini and Producer Greg Nobile
Alex Edelman and Busy Phillips
Alex Edelman and Leigh Silverman
Alex Edelman and Creative Consultant Alex Timbers
Alex Edelman and Kathryn Gallagher
Alex Edelman, Krissy Shields and Arian Moayed
Shaina Taub, Alex Edelman and Matt Gehring
Alex Edelman, Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto Kitt
Alex Edelman and Tom Kitt
Marchánt Davis and Alex Edelman
Sammi Cannold, Alex Edelman and Safi Rauf
Nathan Lane, Alex Edelman and Billy Eichner
Nathan Lane, Alex Edelman and Mike Birbiglia
AJ Edelman, Cheryl Edelman, Alex Edelman, Elazer Edelman and Austin Edelman
Jen Tullock, Alex Edelman and Busy Phillips
Alex Edelman and Regina Spektor
Producer Greg Nobile and Alex Edelman
Alex Edelman and Miriam Silverman
Mike Makowsky and Alex Edelman and Miriam Silverman
Jessica Phillips and Alex Edelman
Ryan J. Haddad and Alex Edelman
Danny Jolles and Alex Edelman
Atsuko Okatuska, Alex Edelman and Alok Vaid-Menon
Alex Edelman and Producer Jenny Gersten
Helene Yorke, Alex Edelman and Bess Kalb
Mike Birbiglia, Alex Edelman, Alysia Reiner and Regina Spektor
Alex Edelman, Alysia Reiner and Regina Spektor
Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Edelman
Jessica Phillips and Chelsea Nachman
Joshua Lay, Liz Kingsman, Alex Edelman, Family of Director Adam Brace and Rebecca Fuller
Jessica Phillips, Chelsea Nachman and Alex Edelman
Alex Edelman and David Burstein
Cathy Dantchik, Alex Edelman and Maria Goyanes
Producer Rachel Sussman and Alex Edelman
David Manella, Alex Edelman and Oliver Henry Roth
Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Miles G. Jackson and Ryan J. Haddad
Alex Edelman and AJ Edelman
Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan
Liz Kingsman
