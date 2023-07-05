Photos: Inside Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Opening Night Celebration

The show will run through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre. 

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman is making his Broadway debut with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Directed by Adam Brace, the show will run through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre. 

See photos from the opening night celebrations below!

Expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

Alex Edelman is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. Edelman has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "Conan," and written on shows like "The Great Indoors" (CBS) and Jenji Kohan's "Teenage Bounty Hunters" for Netflix. He is the creator of PEER GROUP - a show about young people - on Radio 4 and his special LIVE FROM THE BBC is available on Netflix internationally. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday NightSeder, a star-studded 70-minute special, posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. His comedy album "Until Now" was named one of the best comedy albums of 2020 by NPR's Bullseye. He has two differently sized feet.

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jeremy O. Harris and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Liz Kingsman and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Dianna Agron and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Dianna Agron and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Billy Eichner

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Nathan Lane and Krysta Rodriguez

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Bee Shaffer Carrozzini and Producer Greg Nobile

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sky Smith and Micaela Diamond

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Busy Phillips

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Leigh Silverman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Jenn Colella

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Creative Consultant Alex Timbers

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Benj Pasek and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jeff Zucker and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Helene Yorke and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Kathryn Gallagher

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Arian Moayed

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Arian Moayed

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman, Krissy Shields and Arian Moayed

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Shaina Taub, Alex Edelman and Matt Gehring

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman, Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto Kitt

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Tom Kitt

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Marchánt Davis and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sammi Cannold, Alex Edelman and Safi Rauf

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Nathan Lane, Alex Edelman and Billy Eichner

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Nathan Lane, Alex Edelman and Mike Birbiglia

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
AJ Edelman, Cheryl Edelman, Alex Edelman, Elazer Edelman and Austin Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jen Tullock, Alex Edelman and Busy Phillips

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Regina Spektor

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Benj Pasek and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Producer Greg Nobile and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Miriam Silverman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Miriam Silverman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mike Makowsky and Alex Edelman and Miriam Silverman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jessica Phillips and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Daniel Fish and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Ryan J. Haddad and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Danny Jolles and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Atsuko Okatuska, Alex Edelman and Alok Vaid-Menon

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Producer Jenny Gersten

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Helene Yorke, Alex Edelman and Bess Kalb

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Mike Birbiglia, Alex Edelman, Alysia Reiner and Regina Spektor

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman, Alysia Reiner and Regina Spektor

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jason Ralph and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jessica Phillips and Chelsea Nachman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Joshua Lay, Liz Kingsman, Alex Edelman, Family of Director Adam Brace and Rebecca Fuller

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jessica Phillips, Chelsea Nachman and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and David Burstein

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Cathy Dantchik, Alex Edelman and Maria Goyanes

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Ben Simpson

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Producer Rachel Sussman and Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
David Manella, Alex Edelman and Oliver Henry Roth

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Miles G. Jackson and Ryan J. Haddad

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and AJ Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Liz Kingsman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Liz Kingsman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Alex Edelman




