Photos: In the Kitchen with THE MUSIC MAN's Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster

God's Love We Deliver, the nonprofit behind New York City's nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves, just delivered their 30 Millionth Meal on Wednesday, April 20. God's Love We Deliver volunteers and staff celebrated the monumental meal at the kitchen, accompanied by The Music Man stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who were there to commemorate the extraordinary milestone.

The organization, which was founded during the AIDS crisis in 1985, now serves clientele with more than 200 diagnoses and has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 seriously ill New Yorkers and their families, and its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas