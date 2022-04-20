Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

Photos: In the Kitchen with THE MUSIC MAN's Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster

pixeltracker

The duo helped God’s Love We Deliver prepare its 30 millionth meal.

Apr. 20, 2022  

God's Love We Deliver, the nonprofit behind New York City's nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves, just delivered their 30 Millionth Meal on Wednesday, April 20. God's Love We Deliver volunteers and staff celebrated the monumental meal at the kitchen, accompanied by The Music Man stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who were there to commemorate the extraordinary milestone.

The organization, which was founded during the AIDS crisis in 1985, now serves clientele with more than 200 diagnoses and has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 seriously ill New Yorkers and their families, and its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Music Man
President & CEO of God's Love We Deliver Karen Pearl

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman and The God's Love We Deliver Chefs

The Music Man
Vice President & Chief Development Officer of God's Love We Deliver David Ludwigson, Sutton Foster, President & CEO of God's Love We Deliver Karen Pearl, Hugh Jackman and The God's Love We Deliver Chefs

The Music Man
Vice President & Chief Development Officer of God's Love We Deliver David Ludwigson, Sutton Foster, President & CEO of God's Love We Deliver Karen Pearl and Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
God's Love We Deliver Meals

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and The 30 Millionth God's Love We Deliver Meal served

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and God's Love We Deliver Volunteers & Staff

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and God's Love We Deliver Volunteers & Staff

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and God's Love We Deliver Volunteers & Staff

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and God's Love We DeliverVolunteers & Staff

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster





Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Music Man Enamel Pin Set
The Music Man Enamel Pin Set
The Music Man Logo Tee
The Music Man Logo Tee
The Music Man Suitcase Tote
The Music Man Suitcase Tote

From This Author - Bruce Glikas