Photos: In Rehearsals for TAKE THE LEAD at Paper Mill Playhouse

The wold premiere musical will feature Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Savy Jackson, Tam Mutu and more.

By: Mar. 04, 2025
Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere musical Take the Lead, which begins performances Saturday, March 29 ahead of a Sunday, April 6 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room below!

Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, Take the Lead is a joyful new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. This electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools. This world-premiere musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins  and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. Take the Lead is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber and Maria Torres  and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. 

The cast features former 3LW and Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as Arianna, Vincent Jamal Hooper as Rock, Savy Jackson  as La Rhette, Tam Mutu as Pierre Dulaine, and Matthew Risch as Alan. The ensemble also includes Eric Ascione,  Brandon O’Neal Bomer, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Gaelen Gilliland, David Jennings, Dillon Lehman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Justin O’Brien,  Kevin Trinio Perdido,  Ryan Raffloer,  Deon Releford-Lee, Cristian “Chino” Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, Jonalyn Saxer, Tatiana Seliverstova, SeQuoiia, Grace Slear, Salome Smith, Stephani Sosa, Christian Whan, and Zoë Zimmerman.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Savy Jackson, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Brandon O'Neal Bomer, Cristian 'Chino' Rodriguez, Megan Elyse Fulmer

Savy Jackson, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Natalia Nieves- Melchor

Megan Elyse Fulmer, Brandon O'Neal Bomer, Grace Slear, Cristian 'Chino' Rodriguez

Megan Elyse Fulmer and Justin O' Brien

Eric Ascione and Tatiana Seliverstova

Dillon Lehman and Jonalyn Saxer

Dillon Lehman and Stephani Sosa

