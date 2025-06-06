Photos: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Cast Meets the Press

The show's Off-Broadway return will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages
Heathers The Musical is gearing up to make its Off-Broadway return! Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, the show will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I. Ahead of its first performance this month, the cast met the press at an event this week and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
Heathers The Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman.
Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (Broadway: & Juliet, West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen) will star as Veronica Sawyer, and Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future The Musical) will star as Jason “J.D.” Dean. The Heathers are McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked; Kennedy Center: Schmigadoon!) as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Heather Duke. and Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible, The Audience, Mary Poppins) as Heather McNamara. Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Xanadu, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice The Musical) will play Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
