Photos: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Cast Meets the Press

The show's Off-Broadway return will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages

By: Jun. 06, 2025
Heathers The Musical is gearing up to make its Off-Broadway return!  Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, the show will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I. Ahead of its first performance this month, the cast met the press at an event this week and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Heathers The Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman

Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (Broadway: & Juliet, West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen) will star as Veronica Sawyer, and Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future The Musical) will star as Jason “J.D.” Dean. The Heathers are McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked; Kennedy Center: Schmigadoon!) as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Heather Duke. and Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible, The Audience, Mary Poppins) as Heather McNamara. Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Xanadu, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice The Musical) will play Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.  

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death,  and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Casey Likes and Lorna Courtney

The Cast & Creative Team for "Heathers The Musical" including Sara Al-Bazali, Lav Raman, Emma Benson, Louis Griffin, Ben Davis, Brian Martin, Syd Sider, Kiara Michelle Lee, Cecilia Trippiedi, Cameron Loyal, Kerry Butler, Elizabeth Teeter, McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, Lorna Courtney, Casey Likes, Cade Ostermeyer, Erin Morton, Devin Lewis, Stephanie Klemmons, James Caleb Grice, Gary Lloyd, Andy Fickman, Xavier McKinnon and Kevin Murphy

Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes

Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes

Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes

Elizabeth Teeter, McKenzie Kurtz and Olivia Hardy

Elizabeth Teeter, McKenzie Kurtz and Olivia Hardy

Xavier McKinnon and Cade Ostermeyer

Xavier McKinnon and Cade Ostermeyer

Xavier McKinnon and Cade Ostermeyer

Xavier McKinnon and Cade Ostermeyer

Ben Davis and Cameron Loyal

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Erin Morton

James Caleb Grice, Cecilia Trippiedi, Syd Sider, Brian Martin, Kiara Michelle Lee and Devin Lewis

James Caleb Grice, Cecilia Trippiedi, Syd Sider, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin and Devin Lewis

Sara Al-Bazali, Lav Raman, Emma Benson and Louis Griffin

The Cast of "Heathers The Musical" including Sara Al-Bazali, Lav Raman, Emma Benson, Louis Griffin, Ben Davis, Brian Martin, Syd Sider, Kiara Michelle Lee, Cecilia Trippiedi, Cameron Loyal, Kerry Butler, Elizabeth Teeter, McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, Lorna Courtney, Casey Likes, Cade Ostermeyer, Erin Morton, Devin Lewis, James Caleb Grice and Xavier McKinnon

Gary Lloyd, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy and Stephanie Klemmons

Stephanie Klemmons and Andy Fickman

Kerry Butler and Erin Morton

Elizabeth Teeter, McKenzie Kurtz and Olivia Hardy

Elizabeth Teeter, Olivia Hardy and McKenzie Kurtz

Elizabeth Teeter, Olivia Hardy and McKenzie Kurtz

Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes

Casey Likes and Lorna Courtney


