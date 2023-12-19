Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATE

See photos of the cast and more!
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, is now open on Broadway.
Get an exclusive look inside the openig night celebrations below!
The APPROPRIATE company features Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut).
Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE.
It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Sarah Paulson and Nicholas Braun
Sarah Paulson and Priscilla Lopez
Lauren Patton and Kayli Carter
Josh Hamilton, Natalie Gold, Morgan Spector, Lily Thorne and Rebecca Hall
Gayle Rankin and Anna Wintour
Sarah Paulson and Zachary Quinto
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Ari Graynor, Carla Gallo, Sarah Paulson and Rose Byrne
Sarah Paulson and Meghann Fahy
Michael Esper and Suzanne Esper
Lila Neugebauer, Lily Thorne and guests
Gabriella Fanuele, Sarah Paulson and Priscilla Lopez
Morgan Spector, Lily Thorne, Josh Hamilton, Sarah Paulson and Rebecca Hall
Dakota Fanning and Family
Kate Mulgrew and Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Amber Tamblyn
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Meghann Fahy and Graham Campbell
Sarah Paulson and Katie Finneran
Kristin Caskey and Bee Shaffer Carrozzini and guest
Jeff Mahshie, Michael R. Jackson and Molly Hager
Sarah Paulson and Graham Campbell
Sarah Paulson and Graham Campbell
Carla Gallo, Sarah Paulson and Rose Byrne