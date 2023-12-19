Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATE

See photos of the cast and more!

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Branden Jacobs-JenkinsAppropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, is now open on Broadway.

Get an exclusive look inside the openig night celebrations below!

The APPROPRIATE company features Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut).

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE. 

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

 Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE

Check out footage from the opening night red carpet of Appropriate at Second Stage!

2
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE

See photos from the opening night red carpet of Appropriate at Second Stage!

3
Photos: Go Inside APPROPRIATE Opening Night Curtain Call Photo
Photos: Go Inside APPROPRIATE Opening Night Curtain Call

Check out photos from opening night curtain call of Appropriate!

4
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opens on Broadway tonight in a production from Second Stage Theater. The show's star-studded cast includes Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning and more! Read the reviews!

