Photos: Go Inside the Curtain Call for THE LION KING's Return to Broadway

The Lion King has officially resumed performances at the Minskoff Theatre.

Sep. 15, 2021  

The Lion King officially returned to Broadway last night! Check out all new photos of the cast taking their first bow back since March 2020!

The Broadway cast of the The Lion King stars Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Brandon A. McCall as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. Vince Ermita and Corey J. alternate as Young Simba, and Alayna Martus and Sydney Elise Russell alternate as Young Nala.

The Lion King also features Lawrence Keith Alexander, Cameron Amandus, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, India Bolds Browne, Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Angelica Edwards, Jim Ferris, Rosie Lani Feldman, Daniel Gaymon, Pia Hamilton, Daniel Harder, Michael Alexander Henry, Michael Hollick, Pearl Khwezi, Lindsey Jackson, Lisa Lewis, Mduduzi Madela, Jaysin McCollum, Ray Mercer, S'bu Ngema, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela, Jacqueline René, Kaylin Seckel, Kellen Stencil, Housso Semon, Derrick Spear, Michael Stiggers Jr., Jamie J. Thompson, Bravita Threatt, Natalie Turner, Donna Michelle Vaughan, Nicholas Ward and Stephen Scott Wormley.

Approaching 24 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

Robb Sapp, James Brown-Orleans, Bonita J. Hamilton

Cameron Pow

Ben Jeffrey, Fred Berman

Tshidi Manye

Sydney Elise Russell, Adrienne Walker

Sydney Elise Russell, Adrienne Walker

L. Steven Taylor

L. Steven Taylor

Stephen Carlile

Vince Ermita, Brandon A. McCall

Vince Ermita, Brandon A. McCall

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING

The cast of THE LION KING


