Photos: Go Backstage with the 2022 Theatre World Awards Winners

On Monday night, the Theatre World Awards celebrated the 2022 Theatre World Award Honorees, a special 'Outstanding Ensemble" Award to 21 cast members making their Broadway debut in the Broadway Revival of The Music Man, the 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater Honoree Michael Oberholtzer, and the 9th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Honoree Harvey Fierstein at the historic 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony that returned to a live in-person presentation on the set of the Jeffrey Richards production of the critically acclaimed Broadway Revival of American Buffalo.

Check out photos below!

Hosted by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. / Dale Badway at Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway, entrance on West 50th Street). A TWA Party reception followed the ceremony at the new nightclub and event space, Nebula (135 West 41st Street).

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora directed the heralded event with special guest appearances by Theatre World Alumni Andre De Shields and Andrea McArdle. Presenters included Theatre Award Alumni Phillip Boykin, Matthew Broderick, Geneva Carr, Brandon J. Dirden, Rosemary Harris, Jayne Houdyshell, Daniel K. Isaac, Lionel Larner, Jefferson Mays, Bonnie Milligan, Karen Pittman, and Brenda Vaccaro

The 2022 Theatre World Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance during the 2021-2022 theatrical season included Patrick J. Adams (Take Me Out), Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic), Kearstin Piper Brown (Intimate Apparel), Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, Or Change), Enrico Colantoni (Birthday Candles), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Crystal Finn (Birthday Candles), Gaby French (Hangmen), Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), and Kara Young (Clyde's).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas