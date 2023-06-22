Photos: Get a First Look at Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More in TITANIQUE

Official production photos have been released of the new stars of Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion.

Check out the photos below!

This month, the Lortel Award-winning ‘Best Musical’ welcomed aboard comedian and stage star Nicole Parker (“Mad TV”, Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me) as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee,” Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical) as Jack, Anthony Murphy (Diana The Musical) as Victor Garber, and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal.

The cast of Titanique also features Russell Daniels (80’s Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat’l Tour) as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Dimitri Moise, Nya,and Kristina Walz round out the acting company. The smash hit musical extended its limited Off-Broadway engagement for a fourth time at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street) through January 7, 2024.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course ofTitanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the LoveTour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

Tickets are available from $49-$168 at the Daryl Roth Theatre Box Office (101 East 15th Street) or online. A limited number of $54 tickets are offered one day prior to each performance via Titanique’s digital lottery. To enter or for more information, please visit Titaniquelottery.com.