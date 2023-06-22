Photos: Get a First Look at Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More in TITANIQUE

Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” and more.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 3 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo 4 Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

Official production photos have been released of the new stars of Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion.

Check out the photos below!

This month, the Lortel Award-winning ‘Best Musical’ welcomed aboard comedian and stage star Nicole Parker (“Mad TV”, Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me) as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee,” Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical) as Jack, Anthony Murphy (Diana The Musical) as Victor Garber, and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal.

The cast of Titanique also features Russell Daniels (80’s Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat’l Tour) as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Dimitri Moise, Nya,and Kristina Walz round out the acting company. The smash hit musical extended its limited Off-Broadway engagement for a fourth time at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street) through January 7, 2024.

 When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course ofTitanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

 Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the LoveTour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

 Tickets are available from $49-$168 at the Daryl Roth Theatre Box Office (101 East 15th Street) or online. A limited number of $54 tickets are offered one day prior to each performance via Titanique’s digital lottery. To enter or for more information, please visit Titaniquelottery.com.



RELATED STORIES

1
Parker, Pearce, Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE Photo
Parker, Pearce, Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

An all new company will be boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique,  the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Learn more about who is starring here!

2
Rosé, Loren Allred, Jackie Cox & More to Join TITANIQUE Benefit Photo
Rosé, Loren Allred, Jackie Cox & More to Join TITANIQUE Benefit

Tye Blue and Fiercely You Entertainment will present the one-night-only concert All Aboard!, a queer extravaganza. See who is taking part, and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
TITANIQUE Extends; Plus Watch New My Heart Will Go On Music Video Photo
TITANIQUE Extends; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video

Titanique will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through September 10, 2023. Check out a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' featuring the current cast!

4
TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Mark Evans and Drag Race Star Rosé Join the Cast Photo
TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Mark Evans and Drag Race Star Rosé Join the Cast

The world premiere run of Titanique will extend its limited engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through May 14, 2023. See who is in the cast, how to get tickets, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, and More Will Receive Kennedy Center HonorsRenee Fleming, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, and More Will Receive Kennedy Center Honors
Wake Up With BWW 6/22: THE KARATE KID Musical Reading, Ellie Kemper in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/22: THE KARATE KID Musical Reading, Ellie Kemper in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!
Meet the Cast of ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
A STRANGE LOOP To Close American Conservatory Theater 2023/24 SeasonA STRANGE LOOP To Close American Conservatory Theater 2023/24 Season

Videos

Video: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Tease GUTENBERG! on MORNING JOE Video Video: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Tease GUTENBERG! on MORNING JOE
Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM
Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS
First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row Video
First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You