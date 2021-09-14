Photos: First Look at the New Broadway Cast of HAMILTON

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

History is happening in Manhattan tonight, as Hamilton resumes performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton leads the Broadway Hamilton company that also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jin Ha as Aaron Burr; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Euan Morton as King George III; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.



The Broadway ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Phil Colgan, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, Francesca Granell, David Guzman, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Neptune, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.



Tickets for Hamilton on Broadway are currently on sale for performances beginning September 14, 2021 through June 5, 2022.

Check out a first look at the new Broadway cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus