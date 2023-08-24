Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN

International pop music sensation Betty Who and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin will join the cast of Hadestown in September.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Solea Pfeiffer has joined the cast of Hadestown on Broadway as ‘Eurydice’. 

Get a first look at photos below!
 
As previously announced, international pop music sensation Betty Who and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin will join the cast of Hadestown as ‘Persephone’ and ‘Hades,’ respectively, beginning on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
 
Hadestown currently stars Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Lugo, Sayo Oni, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Tanner Ray Wilson. Jewelle Blackman as ‘Persephone’ and Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades’ will have their final performance on Sunday, September 3.
 
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
 
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
 

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Hadestown
Solea Pfeiffer

Hadestown
Solea Pfeiffer




