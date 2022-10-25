Photos: First Look at Bryce Pinkham & Brad Oscar in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Click Here for More on Little Shop of Horrors

Production photos have been released of the current murderers' row of musical theater stars in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors, now in its third year of performances at the Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd Street). Joining Tony Award winner Lena Hall as Audrey and Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Seymour, are Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mushnik.

Get a first look at photos below!

Completing the current cast are Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

