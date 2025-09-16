Photos: Derek Chadwick Joins MESSY WHITE GAYS; See Rehearsal Photos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look inside the first rehearsal for Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege. Under the direction of Mike Donahue, Messy White Gays will debut at The Duke on 42nd Street on October 6, 2025. See rehearsal photos here!

Joining the cast of Messy White Gays in the role of “Addison” is Derek Chadwick (“Scream Queens,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), as well as understudies Drew Reilly and Matt Steele. Chadwick replaces previously announced cast member Zane Phillips in the role.

In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

The cast of Messy White Gays includes Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin