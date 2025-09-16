 tracker
Under the direction of Mike Donahue, Messy White Gays will debut at The Duke on 42nd Street on October 6, 2025.

Sep. 16, 2025
You can now get a first look inside the first rehearsal for Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege. Under the direction of Mike Donahue, Messy White Gays will debut at The Duke on 42nd Street on October 6, 2025. See rehearsal photos here!

Joining the cast of Messy White Gays in the role of “Addison” is Derek Chadwick (“Scream Queens,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), as well as understudies Drew Reilly and Matt Steele. Chadwick replaces previously announced cast member Zane Phillips in the role.

In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

The cast of Messy White Gays includes Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin 

Photos: Derek Chadwick Joins MESSY WHITE GAYS; See Rehearsal Photos Image
Derek Chadwick and Drew Droege

Photos: Derek Chadwick Joins MESSY WHITE GAYS; See Rehearsal Photos Image
Alexander Dodge

Photos: Derek Chadwick Joins MESSY WHITE GAYS; See Rehearsal Photos Image
The company

Photos: Derek Chadwick Joins MESSY WHITE GAYS; See Rehearsal Photos Image
Derek Chadwick

Photos: Derek Chadwick Joins MESSY WHITE GAYS; See Rehearsal Photos Image
Drew Reilly, Derek Chadwick, Aaron Jackson, Pete Zias, Matt Steele, James Cusati-Moyer, and Drew Droege

Photos: Derek Chadwick Joins MESSY WHITE GAYS; See Rehearsal Photos Image
Drew Reilly, Derek Chadwick, Aaron Jackson, Pete Zias, Matt Steele, James Cusati-Moyer, and Drew Droege


