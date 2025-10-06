Photos: Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick and More in MESSY WHITE GAYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at production photos for Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, in advance of the show’s first preview tonight. To make it easier than ever to get messy, limited number of same-day rush tickets for each performance will be available for $39 each via the TodayTix app.

Messy White Gays stars Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias, under the direction of Mike Donahue.

In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!