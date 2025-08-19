Photos: Denée Benton, Crystal Lucas Perry and More In Rehearsal for PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience

PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience will run for free at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, August 29-September 2.
Check out rehearsal photos for PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience, which will run for free at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, August 29-September 2.
A new adaptation with music and lyrics by Troy Anthony, choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and direction by Carl Cofield, the production features more than 100 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.
This season’s Public Works production is a powerful concert experience of PERICLES, the Bard’s epic about losing and re-discovering faith. Reconceived by playwright and songwriter Troy Anthony, this magnificent new production performed by Public Works community members from all over New York City, is a celebration of life, love, and transformation. Inspired by Gospel music and the rousing power of the Black church, this new concert adaptation will be performed in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Associate Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Carl Cofield directs.
The Equity cast of PERICLES includes Denée Benton (Thaisa), Ato Blankson-Wood (Pericles), Lori Brown-Niang (Bawd), Kenneth Collins (Simonides), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Understudy Gower/Thaisa/Diana), Amina Faye (Marina), Joel Frost (Cleon), Debra Harewood (Helicanus), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Gower), Erika Myers (Dionyza), Alex Newell (Diana), and Stephen Scott Wormley (Understudy Pericles). They are joined by 100 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.
Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin
The company in rehearsal for PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience
The company in rehearsal for PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience
Ato Blankson- Wood
Crystal Lucas Perry
Ato Blankson- Wood, Crystal Lucas Perry
The company in rehearsal for PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience
Composer Troy Anthony and the company in rehearsal for PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience
Vivian Jett Brown and Brunilda Rivera
Ervin a?oeEasya?? Hunt and Gayle Mattocks
Uwimana Liverpool
Denée Benton and Amina Faye
Tiffany Rea-Fisher
Videos