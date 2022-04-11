Photos: Debra Messing and Company Take Opening Night Bows in BIRTHDAY CANDLES

Click Here for More Articles on Birthday Candles

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch, celebrated opening night at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The cast stars Debra Messing as "Ernestine," Enrico Colantoni as "Kenneth," Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as "Matt/William" with Crystal Finn as "Joan/Alex/Beth," Susannah Flood as "Alice/Madeline/Ernie," and Christopher Livingston as "Billy/John."

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas