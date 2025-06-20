Photos: DUKE & ROYA at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out newly released production photos from Duke & Roya ahead of its opening night on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Performances began on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), with an official opening on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Duke & Roya stars Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick, “Insecure”), Stephanie Nur (“Lioness,” “1883”), Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Noma Dumezweni (“Only Murders in The Building,” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Dariush Kashani (Oslo, The Band’s Visit). Duke & Roya is written by acclaimed playwright Charles Randolph-Wright (Blue) and directed by Warren Adams.

The understudies for Duke & Roya are Ariana Afradi (Pieces), Shirine Babb (A Beautiful Noise), René David Ifrah (“Homeland”), and Jequrey Slaton (“Power Book II: Ghost”).

Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.

The creative team for Duke & Roya is Ronvé O’Daniel (Original Music), Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Sabrina Spanta (Costume Design), Amina Alexander (Lighting Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), and Taylor Williams (Sound Design). General Management is by TT Partners.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



Jay Ellis