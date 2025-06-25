Photos: DUKE & ROYA Opening Night Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duke & Roya, written by Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Warren Adams, is officially open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! The new play stars Jay Ellis, Stephanie Nur, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Noma Dumezweni and Dariush Kashani. The understudies for Duke & Roya are Ariana Afradi, Shirine Babb, René David Ifrah, and Jequrey Slaton.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski