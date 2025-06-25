Photos: DUKE & ROYA Opening Night Red Carpet

Duke & Roya runs through August 23, 2025 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Duke & Roya, written by Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Warren Adams, is officially open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! The new play stars Jay Ellis, Stephanie Nur, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Noma Dumezweni and Dariush Kashani. The understudies for Duke & Roya are Ariana Afradi, Shirine Babb, René David Ifrah, and Jequrey Slaton.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!
Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Taylor J. Williams
Sanowber Sabrina Spanta and guest
Ronvé O'Daniel, René David Ifrah
Charles Randolph-Wright, Laura Ivey, Warren Adams, Janet Brenner
Charles Randolph-Wright, Warren Adams
Creative team of DUKE & ROYA
Mike Jackson, Jay Ellis, Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, John Legend, Noma Dumezweni, Dariush Kashani, Warren Adams
Mike Jackson, Janet Brenner, Jay Ellis, Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, John Legend, Noma Dumezweni, Dariush Kashani, Warren Adams, Two Lewis, Laura Ivey
Charles Randolph-Wright, John Legend, Warren Adams, Mike Jackson
Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Warren Adams, Laura Ivey, Janet Brenner
Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis
Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, Warren Adams, Jay Ellis
Amina Alexander
Richard Maltby, Jr., Charles Randolph-Wright
Sarah Coy, Quincy Williams
Quincy Williams
Two Lewis, Quincy Williams
Malik Yoba, Two Lewis, Will Catlett
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
David Rysdahl, Zazie Beetz
Jawn Murray
Georgia Stitt, Lee Bynum
Kimberly Denise Williams
Andre Holland, Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Patricia McGregor, Jasmine A. Mitchell
