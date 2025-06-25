 tracking pixel
Photos: DUKE & ROYA Opening Night Red Carpet

Duke & Roya runs through August 23, 2025 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

By: Jun. 25, 2025
Duke & Roya, written by Charles Randolph-Wright  and directed by Warren Adams, is officially open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! The new play stars Jay Ellis, Stephanie Nur, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Noma Dumezweni and Dariush Kashani. The understudies for Duke & Roya are Ariana Afradi, Shirine Babb, René David Ifrah, and Jequrey Slaton.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Taylor J. Williams

Taylor J. Williams

Sanowber Sabrina Spanta and guest

Sanowber Sabrina Spanta and guest

Shirine Babb

Shirine Babb

Jequrey Slaton

Jequrey Slaton

Ariana Afradi

Ariana Afradi

Caite Hevner

Caite Hevner

Ronvé O'Daniel, René David Ifrah

Ronvé O'Daniel, René David Ifrah

Warren Adams

Warren Adams

Charles Randolph-Wright, Laura Ivey, Warren Adams, Janet Brenner

Charles Randolph-Wright, Warren Adams

Charles Randolph-Wright, Warren Adams

Charles Randolph-Wright

Charles Randolph-Wright

Janet Brenner, Laura Ivey

Janet Brenner, Laura Ivey

Creative team of DUKE & ROYA

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Dariush Kashani

Dariush Kashani

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis

John Legend

Mike Jackson, Jay Ellis, Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, John Legend, Noma Dumezweni, Dariush Kashani, Warren Adams

Mike Jackson, Janet Brenner, Jay Ellis, Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, John Legend, Noma Dumezweni, Dariush Kashani, Warren Adams, Two Lewis, Laura Ivey

Charles Randolph-Wright, John Legend, Warren Adams, Mike Jackson

Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Warren Adams, Laura Ivey, Janet Brenner

John Legend, Mike Jackson

John Legend, Mike Jackson

Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis

Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis

Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, Warren Adams, Jay Ellis

Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, Warren Adams, Jay Ellis

Stephanie Nur, Jay Ellis

Stephanie Nur, Jay Ellis

Stephanie Nur

Stephanie Nur

Amina Alexander

Amina Alexander

Richard Maltby, Jr., Charles Randolph-Wright

Richard Maltby, Jr., Charles Randolph-Wright

Sarah Coy, Quincy Williams

Sarah Coy, Quincy Williams

Quincy Williams

Quincy Williams

Two Lewis, Quincy Williams

Two Lewis, Quincy Williams

Martha Wash

Martha Wash

Malik Yoba, Two Lewis, Will Catlett

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

David Rysdahl, Zazie Beetz

David Rysdahl, Zazie Beetz

Jawn Murry

Jawn Murray

Georgia Stitt, Lee Bynum

Georgia Stitt, Lee Bynum

Kimberly Denise Williams

Kimberly Denise Williams

Angela Yee

Angela Yee

Andre Holland, Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Patricia McGregor, Jasmine A. Mitchell

