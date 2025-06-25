Photos: DUKE & ROYA Takes Opening Night Bows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duke & Roya is officially open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! The new play stars Jay Ellis, Stephanie Nur, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Noma Dumezweni and Dariush Kashani. The understudies for Duke & Roya are Ariana Afradi, Shirine Babb, René David Ifrah, and Jequrey Slaton.

Duke & Roya is written by acclaimed playwright Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Warren Adams.

Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.

The creative team for Duke & Roya is Ronvé O’Daniel (Original Music), Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Sabrina Spanta (Costume Design), Amina Alexander (Lighting Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), and Taylor Williams (Sound Design). General Management is by TT Partners.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski