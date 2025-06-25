Photos: DUKE & ROYA Opens at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out photos from last night's opening night performance of Duke & Roya. In attendance were producers John Legend and Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Naturi-Naughton Lewis and Two Lewis, and special guests Adrienne Warren, André Holland, Quincy Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Angela Yee, Bevy Smith and more.

Duke & Roya stars Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick, “Insecure”), Stephanie Nur (“Lioness,” “1883”), Olivier Award winner and Tony® Award nominee Noma Dumezweni (“Only Murders in The Building,” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Dariush Kashani (Oslo, The Band’s Visit). Duke & Roya is written by acclaimed playwright Charles Randolph-Wright (Blue) and directed by Warren Adams.

The understudies for Duke & Roya are Ariana Afradi (Pieces), Shirine Babb (A Beautiful Noise), René David Ifrah (“Homeland”), and Jequrey Slaton (“Power Book II: Ghost”).

A bold new play about romance, identity, and culture, Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.

The creative team for Duke & Roya is Ronvé O’Daniel (Original Music), Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Sabrina Spanta (Costume Design), Amina Alexander (Lighting Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), and Taylor Williams (Sound Design). General Management is by TT Partners.

Deals from Dead Outlaw Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. Get Tickets from $71.00