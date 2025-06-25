Photos: DUKE & ROYA Opens at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.
Check out photos from last night's opening night performance of Duke & Roya. In attendance were producers John Legend and Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Naturi-Naughton Lewis and Two Lewis, and special guests Adrienne Warren, André Holland, Quincy Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Angela Yee, Bevy Smith and more.
Duke & Roya stars Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick, “Insecure”), Stephanie Nur (“Lioness,” “1883”), Olivier Award winner and Tony® Award nominee Noma Dumezweni (“Only Murders in The Building,” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Dariush Kashani (Oslo, The Band’s Visit). Duke & Roya is written by acclaimed playwright Charles Randolph-Wright (Blue) and directed by Warren Adams.
The understudies for Duke & Roya are Ariana Afradi (Pieces), Shirine Babb (A Beautiful Noise), René David Ifrah (“Homeland”), and Jequrey Slaton (“Power Book II: Ghost”).
A bold new play about romance, identity, and culture, Duke & Roya tells the resilient love story of when Duke, an American hip-hop superstar, meets a fearless Afghan interpreter, Roya, in the heart of war-torn Kabul. They learn to navigate the stark realities of their worlds—his of global fame, hers of survival—through a romantic relationship that challenges their beliefs, risks their safety, and redefines what it means to fight for love. Led by Jay Ellis and Stephanie Nur, Duke & Roya explores high-stakes romance and the choices we make.
The creative team for Duke & Roya is Ronvé O’Daniel (Original Music), Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Sabrina Spanta (Costume Design), Amina Alexander (Lighting Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), and Taylor Williams (Sound Design). General Management is by TT Partners.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker
Charles Randolph-Wright and Warren Adams
Charles Randolph-Wright, John Legend, Warren Adams and Mike Jackson
Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, Warren Adams and Jay Ellis
Quincy Williams
Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Warren Adams, Laura Ivey and Janet Brenner
Wilson Chin, Dana Iannuzzi, Caite Hevner, Sanowber Sabrina Spanta, Ronvé O_Daniel, Amina Alexander, and Taylor J. Williams
Dariush Kashani, Noma Dumezweni
Dariush Kashani, Stephanie Nur, Jay Ellis and Noma Dumezweni
Mike Jackson, Jay Ellis and Adrienne Warren
Mike Jackson, Jay Ellis and John Legend
Mike Jackson, Jay Ellis, Charles Randolph-Wright, Stephanie Nur, John Legend, Noma Dumezweni, Dariush Kashani and Warren Adams
Mike Jackson, Jay Ellis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and John Legend
Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Angela Yee
