Photos: Charli D'Amelio & More Join Cast of & JULIET

The production features 13 new company members.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
Earlier this week at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 13 new company members celebrated their first performances in & Juliet on Broadway. More than two years after its first preview, the hit Broadway musical comedy continues to play to sold out crowds. 

Joining the company are: Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Michael Iván Carrier, Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Elsa Keefe, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Darien Van Rensalier, Cassie Silva, and Romy Vuksan.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 





Videos