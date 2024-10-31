Photos: Charli D'Amelio & More Join Cast of & JULIET

The production features 13 new company members.
Earlier this week at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 13 new company members celebrated their first performances in & Juliet on Broadway. More than two years after its first preview, the hit Broadway musical comedy continues to play to sold out crowds.
Joining the company are: Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Michael Iván Carrier, Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Elsa Keefe, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Darien Van Rensalier, Cassie Silva, and Romy Vuksan.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.
Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Paulo Szot, Charli D'Amelio, Makai Hernandez, Daniel Assetta, Maya Boyd, Alison Luff, Michael Ivan Carrier, Liam Pearce and Jeanette Bayardelle
Joomin Hwang, Charli D'Amelio, Alison Luff and Elsa Keefe
Joomin Hwang, Reese Britts, Charli D'Amelio, Nicholas Cooper and Alison Luff
Alison Luff, Cassie Silva, Reese Britts, Charli D'Amelio, Nicholas Cooper and Romy Vuskan
Charli D'Amelio and The Cast of "&Juliet"
Charli D'Amelio and The Cast of "&Juliet"
Andrew Minkin and Charli D'Amelio
