Photos: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Meets the Press!

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome actress, vocalist, and two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon in the role of "Matron 'Mama' Morton", beginning Monday, January 16, 2023. She will make her Broadway debut in an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre through Sunday, March 12, 2023, becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.
The announcement follows a whirlwind year for Monsoon. With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", she became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022. She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S. She executive produced, co-wrote, co-created and starred in her own sketch comedy series on WOW Presents Plus called "Sketchy Queens" with comedy partner Liam Krug. The series debuted this fall and has been renewed for a second season. She's currently on tour with the critically-acclaimed theatrical spectacular, "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" (Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents) co-starring with her best friend and fellow drag superstar, BenDeLaCreme. Her podcast, "Hi, Jinkx" garnered more streams this year since its inception in 2020, featuring notable guests Paula Pell, Kathy Najimy, Russell T Davies and more. Jinkx also released her latest studio EP, "The Virgo Odyssey: Prologue" (PEG Records) this summer, spawning cult hits like "Know-It-All" and her dazzling cover of "Strange Magic" by Electric Light Orchestra.
Netflix has shared the trailer for Pamela Anderson's new documentary, Pamela, a love story. The documentary features a look at Anderson rehearsing for her Broadway debut in Chicago. She played the role of Roxie Hart for three months in 2022. Watch the new video trailer now!
Celebrate 26 years and over 10,000 Broadway performances of the 1996 revival of Kander & Ebb’s Chicago with this exclusive re-issue on elegant deep red marble vinyl with a 4-panel (folded) insert, out now.
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Lana Gordon in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning tonight, Monday, November 21, 2022.
