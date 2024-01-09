Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press!

Madix begins her run as Roxie Hart on Monday, January 29, 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Chicago Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

The Broadway company of the musical Chicago will welcome TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix (Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars) making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 29, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

See photos of Madix meeting the press below!

She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, March 24, 2024. Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history. 

Ariana Madix has paved her own unique path in the world of entertainment and reality TV. Born and raised in Melbourne, FL, Ariana began performing as soon as she could walk. After a successful competitive equestrian career and winning two national dance championships, this talented newcomer received Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College. It wasn’t long before Ariana set out to pursue her dream and moved to New York City where she became a part of the sketch comedy world. Working extensively with College Humor, MTV, and ESPN helped to solidify Ariana’s quick dry wit and biting sarcasm. Madix is now based in Los Angeles, has a diverse resume in film & tv including Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules." Turning her "survival job" as a bartender into an enterprise, Ariana's path is truly unique. She was a finalist on season 32 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," which had its finale last night. Her book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches has just been released.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Producer Barry Weissler and Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Producer Barry Weissler

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Signage for Ariana Madix in "Chicago"




RELATED STORIES

1
Videos: Watch Ariana Madixs Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Photo
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances

Ariana Madix has appeared on Vanderpump Rules for nine seasons, with the most recent season exploding as she was at the center of the viral 'Scandoval.' Before she takes on the 'Hot Honey Rag' in Chicago, Madix was a finalist on this season of Dancing With the Stars. Watch 10 videos from Madix's best performances on Dancing With the Stars now!

2
Ariana Madix Will Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO in 2024 Photo
Ariana Madix Will Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO in 2024

Chicago will welcome TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix (Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars) making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 29, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre .

3
Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer Photo
Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer

Tamron Hall surprised acclaimed actress and comedian Luenell with a one-night only role in Broadway’s longest running hit musical “Chicago.” Cast member Michael Scirrotto invited Luenell to join their ensemble courtesy of the show’s producers Barry and Fran Weissler. Watch the video clip from the episode now!

4
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

The cast of Chicago celebrated their 27th year on Broadway with a very special performance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of 'Hot Honey Rag' below! 

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press!Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press!
Exclusive: Angelina Jolie Visits Her Maleficent Co-Star Elle Fanning at APPROPRIATEExclusive: Angelina Jolie Visits Her Maleficent Co-Star Elle Fanning at APPROPRIATE
Photos: Go Inside Daniel Reichard's MR. CHRISTMAS: A Holiday Celebration at The Cutting RoomPhotos: Go Inside Daniel Reichard's MR. CHRISTMAS: A Holiday Celebration at The Cutting Room
Exclusive: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATEExclusive: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATE

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You