Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press!

The Broadway company of the musical Chicago will welcome TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix (Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars) making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 29, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

See photos of Madix meeting the press below!

She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, March 24, 2024. Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Ariana Madix has paved her own unique path in the world of entertainment and reality TV. Born and raised in Melbourne, FL, Ariana began performing as soon as she could walk. After a successful competitive equestrian career and winning two national dance championships, this talented newcomer received Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College. It wasn’t long before Ariana set out to pursue her dream and moved to New York City where she became a part of the sketch comedy world. Working extensively with College Humor, MTV, and ESPN helped to solidify Ariana’s quick dry wit and biting sarcasm. Madix is now based in Los Angeles, has a diverse resume in film & tv including Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules." Turning her "survival job" as a bartender into an enterprise, Ariana's path is truly unique. She was a finalist on season 32 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," which had its finale last night. Her book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches has just been released.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas