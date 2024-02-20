Photos: See New Images of Boy George, Courtney Reed and Derek Klena in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get a first look at new images of the current cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, featuring Boy George as Harold Zidler, Courtney Reed as Satine, and Derek Klena as Christian.

Check out the photos below!

Boy George will play a limited engagement through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.