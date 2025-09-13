Photos: TREASURE ISLAND at Children’s Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has released production photos for the first production of the company’s 2025-2026 Season, the swashbuckling adventure Treasure Island. Adapted for the stage by Stuart Paterson and directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, Treasure Island is based on the classic novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. The 2025-2026 Season is the first season programmed by Dildine, and Treasure Island marks his CTC directorial debut.

Treasure Island will run from September 9-October 19, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, September 12, 2025 at 7pm.

“For the first time in over 20 years, we’re opening with a new production of Treasure Island—a quirky adventure with real-world consequences,” said director Rick Dildine. “This timeless story of courage, personal growth, and discovery also serves as a powerful call to action, urging us to reflect on the role of mentors in the lives of young people. As a boy who dreamed of adventure, I am reminded of the critical need for positive role models in today’s world, especially for boys who are falling behind academically and facing mental health challenges. I’m also excited to bring Reed Sigmund’s lifelong dream to life as Long John Silver, alongside my longtime collaborator, sound designer Melanie Chen Cole, creating a soundtrack of Scottish music played live onstage!”

In Treasure Island, gold-hungry pirates and not-so-noblemen are repeatedly outwitted by one clever boy. Sail the open seas, explore a remote island, and search for buried treasure alongside young Jim as he navigates overheard schemes and ever-shifting alliances. Is Long John Silver an unlikely friend, or a treacherous villain? In between sword fights and rounds of live music, you can decide for yourself!

CTC’s production of Treasure Island is recommended for everyone 8 and up. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/treasure or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $20.

The cast of Treasure Island features Truman Bednar and Mason Yang alternating as Jim Hawkins, Jon Schumacher as Dick/Ensemble, Reed Sigmund* as Long John Silver, Matt Riehle* as Billy Bones/Captain Smollett, Keegan Robinson as Harry/George Merry, Ryan London Levin* as Black Dog/Morgan/Israel Hands, José Sabillón as Blind Pew/Mr. Arrow/Tom/Ben Gunn, Max Wojtanowicz* as Doctor Livesey, Em Adam Rosenberg as Squire Trelawney, Theo Janke-Furman as John/Ensemble (Understudy: Billy Bones/Captain Smollett), and Logan Lang as Job Anderson/Gray (Understudy: Livesey).

The understudies include Cooper Lajeunesse (Squire Trelawney; Blind Pew/Mr. Arrow/Tom/ Ben Gunn), Riley McNutt (Long John Silver, Black Dog, Israel Hands, Morgan), and Anya Naylor (Job Anderson, Gray, George Marry, Harry, John, Ensemble).

In addition to Rick Dildine†, the creative team and production staff for CTC’s production of Treasure Island includes Victor Zupanc‡ (music director/musician), Christopher Swader^ and Justin Swader^ (co-scenic designers), Alexa Behm^ (costume designer), Jeff Behm^ (lighting designer), Melanie Chen Cole^ (sound designer), Blake Manns^ (projection designer), Paul Dennhardt† (fight director), Keely Wolter (dialect coach), Aaron Preusse† (assistant fight director), Annie Cady (assistant costume designer), Andrew Vance (assistant lighting designer), Jenny R. Friend* (stage manager), Stacy McIntosh* (assistant stage manager), Ashley Pupo (stage management fellow), and Aiden Clayburn (directing intern).

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography JPG

Mason Yang

Mason Yang, Reed Sigmund

Jon Schumacher and Keegan Robinson (Back), (L-R) Ryan London Levin, Reed Sigmund, and Mason Yang

Em Adam Rosenberg, Matt Riehle, José Sabillón, and Max Wojtanowicz

Truman Bednar and Ryan London Levin

Truman Bednar and José Sabillón

Truman Bednar and José Sabillón