Photos: Bob The Drag Queen and Nick Smith visit DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race alum, Bob the Drag Queen, as well as Nick Smith recently paid a visit to Drag: The Musical Off-Broadway. They posed with members of the cast backstage following the performance and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

In Drag: The MusicalDrag: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the productionDrag: The Musical opened on October 21, 2024. Featuring a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage.

The cast currently features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Tamika Lawrence as Dixie Coxworth, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr, and Adrian Villegas.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas