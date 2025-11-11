Photos: Biko Eisen-Martin, Gail Bean and More in TABLE 17 at Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Table 17, written by Douglas Lyons and directed Zhalion Levingston is now playing at Geffen Playhouse. Get a first look at production photos here!

If your ex called, would you answer? Jada and Dallas were once engaged—now, they’re meeting for dinner to untangle the past. Between cheeky waiters, old wounds, and the undeniable spark that still lingers between them, their “casual” reunion may ignite a bomb neither of them can defuse.

Fresh off its hit Off-Broadway debut and from the creative minds of Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), this witty new play serves up romance, regrets, and the unexpected possibility of second chances.