Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out exclusive photos from backstage and behind the scenes below! Check out even more from the curtain call and red carpet!

The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extended due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas