THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out exclusive photos from backstage and behind the scenes below! Check out even more from the curtain call and red carpet!

The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extended due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Laird Mackintosh, Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle

Emilie Kouatchou, Laird Mackintosh and John Riddle

Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle

Raquel Suarez Groen and Judy Kaye

Polly Baird and Laird Mackintosh

Emilie Kouatchou and Raquel Suarez Groen

Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou

Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou

Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou

John Riddle, Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou

Emilie Kouatchou and Judy Kaye

Judy Kaye and John Riddle

David Green and Judy Kaye

Emilie Kouatchou and George Lee Andrews

Emilie Kouatchou and George Lee Andrews

Emilie Kouatchou

Emilie Kouatchou

Emilie Kouatchou

John Riddle

Laird Mackintosh

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Emilie Kouatchou and Sarah Brightman

Emilie Kouatchou and Sarah Brightman

Emilie Kouatchou and Sarah Brightman

Laird Mackintosh

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Gayle King and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Glenn Close

Sierra Boggess and Glenn Close

Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt and Molly Brown

Thom Sesma, Sierra Boggess, Warren Carlysle and Penny Daulton

Paul Burke and Lonny Price

Tommy Tune and Howard McGillin

Tommy Tune, Howard McGillin and Richard Samson

Seth Sklar-Heyn, Peter von Mayrhauser and Fred Hanson

Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

Francisco and Hugh Barnett

Emily Harvey and Gavin Lee

Ron Bohmer, Sandra Joseph, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Voytko, Marni Raab and John Cudia

Sara Bareilles and John Riddle

Judy Kaye, Danny Burstein and David Green

Emilie Kouatchou

Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle

Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle

William Ivey Long and John Riddle

Matthew Wilkas, John Riddle and his Mother

Howard McGillin and John Riddle





