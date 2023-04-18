Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run.
The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extended due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.
For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.
As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Laird Mackintosh, Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle
Emilie Kouatchou, Laird Mackintosh and John Riddle
Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle
Raquel Suarez Groen and Judy Kaye
Polly Baird and Laird Mackintosh
Emilie Kouatchou and Raquel Suarez Groen
Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou
Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou
Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou
John Riddle, Gayle King and Emilie Kouatchou
Emilie Kouatchou and Judy Kaye
Judy Kaye and John Riddle
David Green and Judy Kaye
Emilie Kouatchou and George Lee Andrews
Emilie Kouatchou and George Lee Andrews
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Emilie Kouatchou and Sarah Brightman
Emilie Kouatchou and Sarah Brightman
Emilie Kouatchou and Sarah Brightman
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Gayle King and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Sierra Boggess and Glenn Close
Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt and Molly Brown
Thom Sesma, Sierra Boggess, Warren Carlysle and Penny Daulton
Paul Burke and Lonny Price
Tommy Tune and Howard McGillin
Tommy Tune, Howard McGillin and Richard Samson
Seth Sklar-Heyn, Peter von Mayrhauser and Fred Hanson
Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber
Francisco and Hugh Barnett
Ron Bohmer, Sandra Joseph, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Voytko, Marni Raab and John Cudia
Sara Bareilles and John Riddle
Judy Kaye, Danny Burstein and David Green
Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle
Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle
William Ivey Long and John Riddle
Matthew Wilkas, John Riddle and his Mother