Photos: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Takes Final Bows at Broadway Closing Night

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows below!

The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extended due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Emilie Kouatchou

Laird Mackintosh

John Riddle, Laird Mackintosh and Emilie Kouatchou

John Riddle, Laird Mackintosh and Emilie Kouatchou

John Riddle, Laird Mackintosh and Emilie Kouatchou

Cameron Mackintosh

Cameron Mackintosh

Laird Mackintosh

Ben Crawford

Ben Crawford and Cameron Mackintosh

Ben Cameron and Laird Mackintosh

Emilie Kouatchou

John Riddle, Ben Crawford and Laird Mackintosh

Phantom of the Opera Crew

The Star for 35 Years...The Chandelier!

Maree Johnson

Raquel Suarez Groen

Sara Esty

Cameron Mackintosh, Nick Wyman, Judy Kaye and Leila Martin

Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Sarah Brightman

George Lee Andrews

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Cameron Mackintosh, Nick Wyman and Judy Kaye

Sarah Brightman

Laird Mackintosh

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh

Emilie Kouatchou, Sarah Brightman, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Dodie Pettit and Emilie Kouatchou

It's Over Now The Music of The Night

Sarah Brightman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cameron Mackintosh, Nick Wyman, Laird Mackintosh and Judy Kaye

Dodie Pettit and Emilie Kouatchou

The Cast Celebrates 35 Years of Phantom of the Opera





Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows here!
