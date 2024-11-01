News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening

Jolie stars as opera singer Maria Callas in the Netflix biopic.

Nov. 01, 2024
On October 30, cast, crew, and several special guests attended a Los Angeles screening of Netflix's Maria at the Ross House. In attendance was Angelia Jolie, who plays the legendary opera singer in the film, as well as director Pablo Larraín, guests Ed Lachman, Jane Fonda, Olivia Wilde, Charles Melton, Julie Delpy, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Frances Fisher, Barry Jenkins, Lulu Wang, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and more. Take a look at photos from the screening below!

The film is a creative imagining and psychological portrait of Maria Callas, set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of Callas' life. Maria follows the soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated “La Divina” and the vulnerable human being.

It is directed by Pablo Larraín from a screenplay by Steven Knight. Maria marks Larraín's third biopic following Jackie and Spencer, centering on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Princess Diana, respectively. Maria, which is said to include operatic interludes, features a supporting cast that includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino. The movie will be available on Netflix December 11, 2024, following a select theatrical release on November 27, 2024.

The story of Maria Callas has previously been told onstage in Terrence McNally's play Master Class. The original 1996 production won three Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award, with the 2011 revival winning a Tony as well. The play follows a master class given by Callas late in her career in which she offers her musical advice, judgment, and thoughts on her contemporaries. Maria Callas has been portrayed by Tyne Daly, Zoe Caldwell, and Patti LuPone

Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Carol Connors

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Lulu Wang, Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraín and Edward Lachman

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
John Ross and Nancy Ross

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Barry Jenkins

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Nancy Ross and Pablo Larraín

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
John Hawkes and guest

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Barbi Benton

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Jane Fonda and guest

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Julie Delpy

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Lulu Wang, Pablo Larraín and Barry Jenkins

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Pablo Larraín, Edward Lachman, Angelina Jolie and Lulu Wang

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Barry Jenkins and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Pablo Larraín

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Charles Melton, Angelina Jolie and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Olivia Wilde and Julie Delpy

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Guest and John Hawkes

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Edward Lachman attends Netflix's Maria Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Guest, Angelina Jolie, Julie Delpy and Olivia Wilde

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Frances Fisher

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Lulu Wang

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Shohreh Aghdashloo

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Carol Connors and Barbi Benton

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Pablo Larraín

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
María Conchita Alonso

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Frances Fisher

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Donna Mills

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Lulu Wang, Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraín and Edward Lachman

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Frances Fisher, Angelina Jolie and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Paul Debevec and Tia Carrere

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Lulu Wang, Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraín and Edward Lachman

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Charles Melton

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Lawrence Bender

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Angelina Jolie, Nancy Ross and John Ross

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening Image
Lulu Wang and Pablo Larraín




