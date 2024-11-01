Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening

Jolie stars as opera singer Maria Callas in the Netflix biopic.
On October 30, cast, crew, and several special guests attended a Los Angeles screening of Netflix's Maria at the Ross House. In attendance was Angelia Jolie, who plays the legendary opera singer in the film, as well as director Pablo Larraín, guests Ed Lachman, Jane Fonda, Olivia Wilde, Charles Melton, Julie Delpy, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Frances Fisher, Barry Jenkins, Lulu Wang, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and more. Take a look at photos from the screening below!
The film is a creative imagining and psychological portrait of Maria Callas, set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of Callas' life. Maria follows the soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated “La Divina” and the vulnerable human being.
It is directed by Pablo Larraín from a screenplay by Steven Knight. Maria marks Larraín's third biopic following Jackie and Spencer, centering on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Princess Diana, respectively. Maria, which is said to include operatic interludes, features a supporting cast that includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino. The movie will be available on Netflix December 11, 2024, following a select theatrical release on November 27, 2024.
The story of Maria Callas has previously been told onstage in Terrence McNally's play Master Class. The original 1996 production won three Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award, with the 2011 revival winning a Tony as well. The play follows a master class given by Callas late in her career in which she offers her musical advice, judgment, and thoughts on her contemporaries. Maria Callas has been portrayed by Tyne Daly, Zoe Caldwell, and Patti LuPone.
Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix
Lulu Wang, Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraín and Edward Lachman
John Ross and Nancy Ross
Barry Jenkins
Nancy Ross and Pablo Larraín
John Hawkes and guest
Barbi Benton
Jane Fonda and guest
Lulu Wang, Pablo Larraín and Barry Jenkins
Pablo Larraín, Edward Lachman, Angelina Jolie and Lulu Wang
Barry Jenkins and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Pablo Larraín
Charles Melton, Angelina Jolie and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Guest and John Hawkes
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Edward Lachman attends Netflix's Maria Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)
Guest, Angelina Jolie, Julie Delpy and Olivia Wilde
Lulu Wang
Carol Connors and Barbi Benton
Pablo Larraín
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
María Conchita Alonso
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Frances Fisher
Lulu Wang, Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraín and Edward Lachman
Frances Fisher, Angelina Jolie and Shohreh Aghdashloo
Paul Debevec and Tia Carrere
Lulu Wang, Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraín and Edward Lachman
Charles Melton
Angelina Jolie, Nancy Ross and John Ross
Lulu Wang and Pablo Larraín
