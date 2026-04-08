Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Cats: The Jellicle Ball stars André De Shields, Tempress” Chasity Moore, Junior LaBeija, and more.
MeeeeOW! A cast of Cats walked the yellow carpet last night at the Broadhurst Theatre, where CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Broadway. Check out all of the fashions from the cast and creative team before the curtain went up!
Directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler), CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.
The Broadway cast includes Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. Brown, Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Donté Nadir Wilder, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Phumzile Sojala
Phumzile Sojala
Teddy Wilson Jr.
Teddy Wilson Jr.
Robert 'Silk' Mason
Robert 'Silk' Mason
'Temptress' Chasity Moore
'Temptress' Chasity Moore
Leiomy
Leiomy
Donté Nadir Wilder
Donté Nadir Wilder
Bill Rauch and guests
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
Bill Rauch
Bill Rauch