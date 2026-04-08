Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

MeeeeOW! A cast of Cats walked the yellow carpet last night at the Broadhurst Theatre, where CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Broadway. Check out all of the fashions from the cast and creative team before the curtain went up!

Directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler), CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

The Broadway cast includes Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. Brown, Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Donté Nadir Wilder, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Sherrod T. Brown



Sherrod T. Brown



B. Noel Thomas



B. Noel Thomas



Bebe Nicole Simpson



Bebe Nicole Simpson



Junior LaBeija



Junior LaBeija



Bryce Farris



Bryce Farris



Xavier Reyes



Xavier Reyes



Primo Thee Ballerino



Primo Thee Ballerino



Phumzile Sojala



Phumzile Sojala



Tara Lashan Clinkscales



Tara Lashan Clinkscales



Teddy Wilson Jr.



Teddy Wilson Jr.



Bryson Battle



Bryson Battle



Emma Sofia



Emma Sofia



Robert 'Silk' Mason



Robert 'Silk' Mason



Jonathan Burke



Jonathan Burke



Andre De Shields



Andre De Shields



Dudney Joseph Jr.



Dudney Joseph Jr.



Ken Ard



Ken Ard



'Temptress' Chasity Moore



'Temptress' Chasity Moore



Leiomy



Leiomy



Sydney James Harcourt

Sydney James Harcourt

Sydney James Harcourt

Sydney James Harcourt



Dava Huesca



Dava Huesca



Baby Byrne



Baby Byrne



Kya Azeen



Kya Azeen



Nora Schell



Nora Schell



Donté Nadir Wilder



Donté Nadir Wilder



Zhailon Levingston



Kendall Grayson Stroud



Kendall Grayson Stroud



Bill Rauch and guests



Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch



Bill Rauch



Bill Rauch



Cooper Howell



Cooper Howell



Chelsey Arce



Chelsey Arce



William Waldrop



Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles



Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles



CATS: The Jellicle Ball team



CATS: The Jellicle Ball team



Kalyn West



Kalyn West



Garnet Williams