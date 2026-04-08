My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Cats: The Jellicle Ball stars André De Shields, Tempress” Chasity Moore, Junior LaBeija, and more.

By:

MeeeeOW! A cast of Cats walked the yellow carpet last night at the Broadhurst Theatre, where CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Broadway. Check out all of the fashions from the cast and creative team before the curtain went up!

Directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler), CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot

The Broadway cast includes Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. BrownJonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan ClinkscalesBryce FarrisSydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore  as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile SojolaKendall Grayson StroudB. Noel ThomasKalyn West, Donté Nadir Wilder, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Sherrod T. Brown

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Sherrod T. Brown

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
B. Noel Thomas

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
B. Noel Thomas

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bebe Nicole Simpson

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bebe Nicole Simpson

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Junior LaBeija

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Junior LaBeija

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bryce Farris

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bryce Farris

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Xavier Reyes

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Xavier Reyes

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Primo Thee Ballerino

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Primo Thee Ballerino

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Phumzile Sojala

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Phumzile Sojala

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Tara Lashan Clinkscales

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Tara Lashan Clinkscales

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Teddy Wilson Jr.

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Teddy Wilson Jr.

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bryson Battle

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bryson Battle

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Emma Sofia

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Emma Sofia

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Robert 'Silk' Mason

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Robert 'Silk' Mason

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Jonathan Burke

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Jonathan Burke

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Andre De Shields

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Andre De Shields

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Dudney Joseph Jr.

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Dudney Joseph Jr.

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Ken Ard

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Ken Ard

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
'Temptress' Chasity Moore

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
'Temptress' Chasity Moore

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Leiomy

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Leiomy

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL ImageSydney James Harcourt

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL ImageSydney James Harcourt

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL ImageSydney James Harcourt

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Dava Huesca

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Dava Huesca

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Baby Byrne

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Baby Byrne

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Kya Azeen

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Kya Azeen

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Nora Schell

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Nora Schell

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Donté Nadir Wilder

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Donté Nadir Wilder

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Zhailon Levingston

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Kendall Grayson Stroud

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Kendall Grayson Stroud

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bill Rauch and guests

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bill Rauch

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Bill Rauch

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Cooper Howell

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Cooper Howell

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Chelsey Arce

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Chelsey Arce

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
William Waldrop

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
CATS: The Jellicle Ball team

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
CATS: The Jellicle Ball team

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Kalyn West

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Kalyn West

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Garnet Williams

Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Image
Garnet Williams







Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos