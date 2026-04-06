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Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Visits CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Lloyd Webber recently called the new reimagining of his musical "the most joyous experience."

By: Apr. 06, 2026

CATS composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has visited the Jellicle Ball! The theatre icon went to see the new Broadway production at the Broadhurst Theatre over the weekend, just days before its opening. 

In a new video posted to Instagram, Lloyd Webber can be seen enjoying the musical from the audience, before greeting the cast backstage once the performance ended.

Lloyd Webber recently called the reimagining of his musical "the most joyous experience."

"Just listening to the wonderful cast of the Jellicle Ball in such a different way but so much full of the joy that I know that T.S. Eliot, who wrote the wonderful words, the original poet. He just would have loved that. But it's just extraordinary for me to hear it like this, which is just a joy," he said at the sitzprobe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About CATS: The Jellicle Ball

CATS: The Jellicle Ball, is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot

The Broadway cast includes Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. BrownJonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan ClinkscalesBryce FarrisSydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore  as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile SojolaKendall Grayson StroudB. Noel ThomasKalyn West, Donté Nadir Wilder, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.







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