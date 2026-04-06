Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Billie Eilish & BARBIE With 'Not What They're Paid For'





Randy Rainbow is back with a new parody video, this time using Billie Eilish's Barbie song to take aim at the current state of the country. In his new video, "Not What They Paid For," the comedian uses "What Was I Made For" to create "Not What They're Paid For."

The video kicks off with Rainbow interviewing U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who he describes as "the human embodiment of a beer can helmet," before throwing shade at Trump, J.D. Vance, Lindsey Graham, and more.

The new parody video – which follows the recent Taylor Swift parody, "The Fate of Melanie" – comes in the long line of political music videos from Rainbow, also including Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees". The videos are also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles. The song also features Tom Jorgensen on drums.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.