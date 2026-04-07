Julia Wolf to Embark on 'Deep End World Tour' in North America and Europe

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Singer/songwriter Julia Wolf has announced details of her “Deep End World Tour,” a massive headline run which will see the New York City-based artist hitting 33 cities across North America, the UK, and Europe this Fall.

Special guest Bee Blackwell will join Wolf as support for the North American leg, while Wolf’s close collaborator and producer Scro will open the UK and European dates. Ticket pre-sales for the “Deep End World Tour” will begin on April 8th at 10:00 AM local time with all remaining tickets going on sale April 10th at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and more information on Wolf’s “Deep End World Tour,” visit here.

Commenting on the news dates, Wolf shared, “I’m so excited to finally be able to come back to North America, the UK, and Europe to do my own headline tour! I can’t wait to have a room full of people singing my songs and to play some new ones for everyone as well!”

Wolf's RIAA Gold-certified single “In My Room" is currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100, also appearing across multiple ‘Top Songs’ and ‘Viral’ charts at DSPs with over one million daily streams. It was featured on her critically celebrated album PRESSURE - released last May via AWAL - “In My Room” has become a defining moment in Wolf’s ascent.

Last year, Wolf made her Billboard Hot 100 debut for her guest appearance on Drake’s single “DOG HOUSE,” and more recently appeared as a guest on platinum-rapper Yeat’s single “My Way." Up next, Wolf is set for a run of summer festival appearances including performances at Lollapalooza, Hinterland Music Festival, as well as the UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals [tour itinerary below]. For tickets and more information on Julia Wolf’s upcoming festival dates, visit www.girlsinpurgatory.com.

JULIA WOLF “DEEP END WORLD TOUR”

9/17 - 10/25: WITH SUPPORT FROM BEE BLACKWELL

11/17 - 12/4: WITH SUPPORT FROM SCRO

July 31 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL*

August 01 - Hinterland Music Festival - Saint Charles, IA*

August 28 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK*

August 30 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK*

September 10 - Forever Twilight in Forks Festival - Forks, WA*

September 17 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

September 18 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

September 19 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

September 21 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

September 23 - Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA

September 25 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

September 26 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

September 28 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

September 30 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

October 02 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

October 05 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

October 07 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

October 09 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

October 10 - The Roxy at Mahall's - Cleveland, OH

October 12 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

October 13 - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN

October 16 - Summit - Denver, CO

October 17 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

October 20 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

October 21 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

October 23 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

October 25 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

November 17 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE

November 19 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

November 20 - Stylus - Leeds, UK

November 22 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, UK

November 23 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

November 25 - KOKO - London, UK

November 28 - Luxor - Cologne, DE

November 30 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR

December 01 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL

December 02 - Botanique - Brussels, BE

December 04 - Hole 44 - Berlin, DE

*Festival Date

Photo Credit: Natasha Ribeiro-Austrich