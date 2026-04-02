Photos: Matthew Morrison, Debbie Gravitte and Isa Briones Take First Bows in JUST IN TIME

Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison officially began his strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin in Broadway's Just in Time. The show's original star Jonathan Groff completed his run on Sunday, March 29. Check out photos of Morrison's first bows, alongside Debbie Gravitte, Isa Briones, and more, below!

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will follow performances as Bobby Darin on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is a new musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Debbie Gravitte, Tristen Buettel, Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones and Emily Bergl



Debbie Gravitte, Tristen Buettel, Matthew Morrison and Isa Briones



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison



Isa Briones



Isa Briones



Tristen Buettel



Isa Briones



Isa Briones



Isa Briones



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison and The Cast of "Just in Time"



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison



Matthew Morrison



Isa Briones



Matthew Morrison and Isa Briones



Matthew Morrison and Isa Briones



Matthew Morrison and Isa Briones