Video: Mark Ballas Shares How DANCING WITH THE STARS Performance Led to CHICAGO





After competing together on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars last year, Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt have reunited on The Great White Way. The duo is now starring in the Broadway production of Chicago, and caught up with Good Morning America this week to commemorate this milestone.

Leavitt, whose claim to fame came on the hit show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, noted the similarities between herself and the character, Roxie Hart, saying they are both "sassy, impulsive and always learning."

Their Chicago dreams were sparked when the duo performed a dance to the iconic number, Cell Block Tango, during a DWTS episode. "During the rehearsals, I was like, 'You're going to play this role at some point. I could just feel it," Ballas recalled.

Watch the full segment, which takes viewers backstage at the Ambassador Theatre as they prepare for the show. Also, check out the original Dancing with the Stars performance that started it all below.

Whitney Leavitt stars as Roxie Hart in Chicago through May 3, 2026, with Mark Ballas performing as Billy Flynn in a 4-week limited engagement from Monday, April 6 to Sunday, May 3, 2026. Leavitt made her Broadway debut earlier this season in the show, while Ballas previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

Chicago, featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, continues its record-setting run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Leavitt is known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while Ballas gained recognition as a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars, where he is a three-time champion.