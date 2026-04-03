Photos: Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt Meet the Press Ahead of Run in CHICAGO

“Dancing with the Stars” three-time champion, Emmy-nominated choreographer, singer-songwriter, musician, and actor Mark Ballas will return to Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago next week. He joins the cast alongside his dance partner, Whitney Leavitt, who has extended her run as Roxie Hart to May 3, 2026. The pair recently met the press together ahead of their reunion in the show. Check out photos below!

Mark Ballas will perform for a 4-week limited engagement from Monday, April 6 to Sunday, May 3, 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre. Whitney’s initial run has been the highest grossing 6-week span in the show’s history where this past week she broke the all-time highest gross in the show’s 29-year history.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas