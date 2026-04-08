Shop DOG DAY AFTERNOON Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

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Before you go see Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway, buy some merch from the new production! The play is offering a variety of apparel, a mug, tote bag, journal, hat, magnet, and more. Shop now below!

Dog Day Afternoon officially opened on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on March 30. Starring Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Dog Day Afternoon Pin Set

Raise your voice with this pin set featuring 2 pins inspired by Dog Day Afternoon.

Designs include The Dog Day Afternoon Logo "Attica! Arrica! Attica!"

Pins measure approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card



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Dog Day Afternoon Dopp Kit

Keep all your valuables in this deposit bag inspired Dopp Kit featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Material: Vegan Leather

Product measures approx. 10.5" x 3.75" x 5"



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Dog Day Afternoon Attica Tote

Carry your belongings around with this tote featuring the quote, "Attica! Attica! Attica!" along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Material: Cotton Canvas

Product measures approx. 20" x 15" x 5"



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Dog Day Afternoon Hero Villain Socks

Write up all of your plans in this bank-note inspired notebook featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the back.

100 Pages

Product measures approx. 5.8" x 8.3"



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Dog Day Afternoon Unisex Logo Tee

Rep the dog days of summer with this tee featuring a photo of John Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% Cotton Jersey



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Dog Day Afternoon Dog Tag Keychain

Make an impression with this dog tag keychain featuring the quote, "The line between a hero & villain is a headline" on one side, and the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the other.

Product measures approx. 2" x 1.1"



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Dog Day Afternoon Magnet

Commemorate your dog day with this magnet featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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Dog Day Afternoon Diner Mug

From morning to afternoon, this diner-style mug featuring the quote, "What a f*****n' Dog Day Afternoon," is the perfect companion to your favorite box of donuts.

Product measures approx. 4.625" W x 3.875" H x 3.375" Diameter

Product Capacity: 10 oz.

Not dishwasher safe, hand wash only



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Dog Day Afternoon Beglemen's Doughnuts Ringer Tee

There is no downside to doughnuts when you wear this ringer-style tee featuring the logo for Beegelmen's Doughnuts on the front and the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% ring-spun cotton



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Dog Day Afternoon Attica Pullover Hoodie

Promote power to the people with this hoodie featuring the quote, "Attica! Attica! Attica!" on the sleeves along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 50% cotton, 50% polyester pill-resistant fleece



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Dog Day Afternoon Waffle Knit Long Sleeve

Be a hero in style with this waffle knit maroon long-sleeve tee featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 60% ring-spun cotton, 40% recycled polyester



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Dog Day Afternoon Hero Villain Hat

Choose your role in your story with this vintage wash, adjustable hat featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the front, and "Hero" and "Villain" on either side.



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Dog Day Afternoon Bank Notebook